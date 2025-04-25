Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2

Sandown season finale will be no anti-climax

Nicholls horse can deny Mullins in Oaksey

But Irish trainer can seal title with Gold Cup win

The British National Hunt season comes to a close at Sandown on Saturday. More often than not, the season finale has something of an anti-climatic feel about it, as it frankly doesn't seem all that significant after the main battles have been fought at the Cheltenham Festival and the Grand National meeting.

That isn't the case this time around, as the remarkably late and potent run by Willie Mullins for the title of Champion Trainer in the last six weeks has set us up for a Hollywood conclusion.

Last year saw Mullins became the first Irish-based trainer to win the British trainer's title since the great Vincent O'Brien. Twelve months on, Mullins looks to be coming with a well-timed run to try and deny Dan Skelton his first title. It promises to deliver a captivating spectacle. In amongst that bigger picture, there is a great card of action to look forward to at Sandown and we'll try to pull winners out of it.

The first race of interest is the Oaksey Chase (14:25) and the focus of most attention is likely to be the Willie Mullins-trained Gaelic Warrior. The seven-year-old looked in danger of being disappointing this season after his first two outings of the campaign, but he came good in no uncertain terms when winning the Bowl Chase at Aintree, beating Grey Dawning by three lengths.

Given a tremendous ride by Patrick Mullins, he ran out an authoritative winner at the line and warrants his place as favourite based on that. However, this represents a relatively quick backup for him off the back of a big effort and it wouldn't surprise if he isn't quite in the same form here.

The Paul Nicholls-trained Pic D'orhy makes appeal against him. The 10-year-old comes here much fresher having skipped Cheltenham and Aintree to come here instead. While he is that bit older, he looks as good as ever when winning the Betfair Ascot Chase in February and if he can bring that level to this race, he is likely to go very close.

Recommended Bet Back Pic D'orhy SBK 5/2

Next up the plate is the Select Hurdle (15:00) and it looks to be a good opportunity for the Nicky Henderson-trained Lucky Place to get back to winning ways. The six-year-old has proven to be very progressive over hurdles culminating in two Grade 2 victories earlier this season.

He was widely fancied to be a very big player in the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival when trying three miles for the first time, but he looked to fail through lack of stamina on the day. Coming back to this shorter trip would seem to be just the ticket and the prevailing ground will hold no fears for him either. This isn't a particularly strong Grade 2 and he looks set to run a very big race.

Recommended Bet Back Lucky Place SBK 9/4

There is a fair chance that the trainer's championship will still be up in the air by the time of the bet365 Gold Cup (16:10), but Willie Mullins has an incredibly strong hand in the feature race. With 10 of the 20 runners and the presence of Grangeclare West at the head of the weights meaning that more than half the field is out of the handicap, it is rare that one trainer has so much of a hold on a top-end handicap.

It is a Mullins horse that I'm siding with in the shape of Minella Cocooner. The winner of this race last year off a mark of 151, he was trained for the Grand National this season and he was my selection for the race.

Unfortunately, the Racing Gods were not smiling on him and Johnny Burke on the day, as his saddle slipped soon after the start. Despite this and Burke's consequent limited control, Minella Cocooner ran a huge race. Having raced more freely than ideal, he hit the front plenty early at the second-last fence and only gave best up the run-in.

It was a massive run in the circumstances and he could well be considered unlucky not to have gone close. With his liking for this course and distance being established, it wouldn't surprise to see him gain some well-deserved compensation for his misfortune at Aintree.