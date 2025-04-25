Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets from 9/1 to 22/1

Mullins holds strong hand on Jumps Finale Day

Veteran will Appreciate conditions at Sandown

Novice can pose a threat from a mark of 120

Representing last year's winning trainer Alan King, five-year-old gelding Mythical Moon represents value at odds of 16/117.00, capable of showing enough progression to make the frame in this competitive contest from a mark of 120.

The son of Pether's Moon has shaped with plenty of promise this term and has snippets of high level form to his name. On hurdling debut at Stratford in October, he beat now 142-rated Sixmilebridge by a length-and-a-half in good fashion before placing third to Kap Vert at Exeter, when only half-a-length behind runner-up Jurancon, who is now rated 132 and inflicted defeat upon subsequent Grade Two winner Tripoli Flyer earlier in the season.

Mythical Moon also finished a close second to the promising Meetmebythesea, who was a close third at a higher level here since, which has earned him a rating of 133, at Doncaster in January, but was unable to take advantage of his current mark on handicap debut when last seen and will need to show improvement.

The gelding could prove worth keeping the faith in, however, as he has shown to possess plenty of talent and ability. He's still learning on the job as a novice hurdler and although this is a tough test, at current odds he makes each-way appeal considering some of the form he has shown this season.

Brendan Powell, who takes the ride aboard the yard's apparent second string, with Tom Cannon partnering HMS President, is in great form currently, having won all of his previous four rides at the time of writing. He can guide Mythical Moon to a respectable finishing position and could spring a surprise to retain the race for the trainer.

Recommended Bet Back Mythical Moon E/W in 13:20 Sandown SBK 16/1

Hat-trick seeking Mahons Glory has been a revelation since joining the exciting Dylan Cunha operation earlier this year, winning two from two for his new yard. Up a total of 7lb for his brace of successes, the nine-year-old, who was once second to Hyland from a 1lb lower rating, could defy the rise in the weights to land the three-timer in the hands of Lee Edwards.

This is only his sixth start over fences and he's entitled to take another step forward. Things hadn't quite gone his way since making his debut over the larger obstacles last June, but he had excuses having suffered a wound on his subsequent start before being hesitant to jump off on his next outing a few weeks later in a first-time tongue-tie.

Reverting back over hurdles on his final start for Patrick Neville, a hood plus cheekpieces were applied alongside the tongue-tie and Mahons Glory again was far from straightforward for his rider at the start. He has raced without any headgear and he has been revitalised, appearing to enjoy himself when getting into a rhythm from the front.

The yard is in good form currently as is Mahons Glory, who is worth keeping onside at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Mahons Glory E/W in 13:50 Sandown SBK 11/1

Whilst Gaelic Warrior is the one to beat if on a going day, 8lb clear of his nearest rival Pic D'orhy on ratings, his stablemate Appreciate It is a huge price in comparison with some other contenders in the field and is worthy of each-way consideration under Sean O'Keeffe.

The eleven-year-old veteran was a 23-length winner of the Supreme Novices' Hurdle during his younger days, before being forced to spend a year off track following that exceptional Cheltenham Festival success. He returned from a layoff to finish sixth to Honeysuckle in the Champion Hurdle and was subsequently sent chasing, winning both of his first two starts over fences.

The latter of those victories would be his last win until landing a Thurles Grade Two this season, as the gelding went two years without returning to the winners' enclosure.

Despite this, he has often put in creditable performances in defeat, including when half-a-length second to Fastorslow in the John Durkan last term.

The Closutton representative has been tried in varying ground conditions over different trips, too, but has always shaped as though the middle distance is most suitable. Three-miles appears to test his stamina at the highest level, therefore the significant step up in trip when brought down in the Grand National on his latest start was unlikely to suit.

These conditions should be perfect for him as he excels over a similar trip and prefers a sounder surface.

Considering this, a price of 14/115.00 is too big for a horse possessing his level of ability, although he is past his peak approaching the twilight of his career. He has won at this grade this term, and warrants a place closer towards the head of the market than some of his shorter-priced rivals.

Recommended Bet Back Appreciate It E/W in 14:25 Sandown SBK 14/1

Although he must race from a mark 6lb higher than when competing in the Scottish Grand National recently, Spanish Harlem is one to note considering he has proven his stamina credentials and will be suited by these quicker conditions.

Having been the subject of market support when lining up at Ayr in first-time cheekpieces, the imposing gelding was unfortunate to be carried out during the race when travelling well. He's worth sticking with despite being higher in the weights in this hugely competitive staying contest, as he appears to have a touch of class but is yet to really fire in a big race.

The son of Spanish Moon was purchased for €360,000 and finished third to Inothewayurthinkin on debut for Willie Mullins before chasing home both Three Card Brag and Riaan, respectively, in his two subsequent starts. He was sixth in the Scottish National last year, when seemingly the choice of Paul Townend, but hasn't been as effective this term when likely to be ready to peak on his most recent start.

Considering this, and the fact he was unable to complete in his previous assignment, Spanish Harlem could be worth keeping the faith in at odds of 20/121.00.

Recommended Bet Back Spanish Harlem E/W in 16:10 Sandown SBK 20/1

Equipped with first-time cheekpieces and dropping back to 6f, Gemma Tutty-trained Rose Of New Jersey could be ready to strike again under 5lb claimer Rhys Elliott, making appeal at the weights from a mark of 56.

The three-year-old daughter of Advertise showed promise at times as a juvenile, including when narrowly beaten by now 71-rated Moostar in a Thirsk Nursery Handicap. She also put in creditable efforts behind the likes of The Feminine Urge and Gold Black, respectively, and from a low rating here, she can be competitive.

On her latest effort, Rose Of New Jersey finished a three-and-three-quarter-length fifth of six when stepped up to a mile at Newcastle. Whilst she may have needed the run, she was short of room at a crucial stage of the race and didn't appear to be completely suited by the step up in distance.

With the addition of headgear, plus returning to a sprinting trip with the benefit of a recent run, Rose Of New Jersey can fare better at odds of 22/123.00. The trainer has a 40 percent strike-rate at the track, too, and could continue that good form at Haydock with this filly.

Recommended Bet Back Rose Of New Jersey E/W in 16:25 Haydock SBK 22/1

Tracker horse Yes Oui Si is one to note in this competitive 22-runner handicap, representing Jessica Harrington with Shane Foley back in the saddle.

The four-year-old filly made a pleasing return to action when fourth over this course-and-distance earlier this month, catching the eye having adopted a wide trip and appearing slightly keen in the early stages. She tired late on when losing a few places in the final couple of furlongs, but has improved for her first run of the season in the past, therefore may have needed the outing.

The daughter of Ten Sovereigns, who fetched €95,000 as a yearling, was unable to get involved on debut at the Curragh but managed sixth in a Gowran Park maiden won by recent winner Cheeky Wink, in which Total Look finished second and now 92-rated Soul Of Spain was third.

On her following start, Yes Oui Si was able to take another step forward when finishing strongly when beaten a length-and-a-half by subsequent Grade One winner Grateful. She mounted her challenge alongside the eventual winner that day, with the pair closing on the leaders effectively, before Yes Oui Si became slightly short of room, slightly eased when running into the back of the eventual runner-up Mother Nature, who has placed second in a Group Three and third at Listed level since.

Although Yes Oui Si was unable to match the level shown on that occasion, she has had excuses at times in her subsequent outings, having been tried over varied trip and in contrasting ground conditions, including when reported to have made a noise in-running when equipped with first-time cheekpieces at Punchestown last autumn.

Whilst a sounder surface would be preferred considering her best performance to date came on good ground, she is worth keeping onside at this level from a low rating of 70 and makes appeal at a price of 16/117.00.

Recommended Bet Back Yes Oui Si E/W in 17:00 Navan SBK 16/1

Inns Of Court filly Ziggy's Ariel, who was purchased for €50,000 at the Tatts Ireland Breeze-Up sale last year, shaped with promise on debut when fourth to subsequent Group Two placed Billboard Star at Newmarket.

She raced greenly on that occasion when appearing likely to improve for the experience, and was able to win at odds of 11/26.50 on her following start at Hamilton, beating a number of subsequent winners including Jorge Alvares and Mr Fantastic, both of whom are now rated 83.

Although it did take some time for her to return to the winners' enclosure following that maiden success, three starts later she was able to win again, defying odds of 22/123.00 to prevail at Wolverhampton. She was still learning with time and experience during her debut campaign, and there should be more to come from her, now returning to the Turf.

In her latest outing, Ziggy's Ariel was an eyecatcher when staying on into fourth, closing late on from a wide position to be beaten only a length-and-three-quarters at the line by handicap debutante Orchid, who has been given a 4lb rise as a result.

The Alice Haynes-trained filly was dropped 1lb for the effort, and is now back on her last winning mark of 75. This could be the time to catch her on a going day following a promising effort when last seen, and she's on a workable mark from which she can be competitive under Kieran O'Neill.