Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for plus an Absurde superboost

Recommended Bet Back Absurde to finish in the Top 3 in the 15:15 at Chester SBK 1/1

Daryl Carter: "This is not a great renewal, and I want to be against Quietness, who won't be allowed her way up front like she was at Thirsk. That should test her stamina over this trip. She has been progressive, but I expect either Walter Hartright, Drawn To Dream, or Loyal Touch to push forward and offer resistance.

"That could offer a pace collapse, and Thundering - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - is offered as the horse to take advantage. He caught the eye at his favoured Newcastle 35 days ago when denied a clear run and finishing under hand and heels riding, and it looks as though connections have spotted this race from someway out. Typically, this contest is a soft option, and many, like those mentioned above who have been running in Class 4 and 5 races, like to have a stab."

Recommended Bet 13:30 Beverley - Back Thundering SBK 15/2

Lydnon B may not have won for over two years, but he has been far from disgraced in his last three outings, and arguably should have gone close to winning on his latest start over this trip at Newbury.

He didn't get the clearest passage that day, ridden with restaint back down in trip, and traffic problems left him with at least five lengths - and a few more positions than that - to find while the winner had a clear run and was away and gone.

Lyndon B was still fourth last in the final half furlong but he stayed on really well to close down the eventual winner, beaten only three quarters of a length, suggesting he's back in top form and even more importantly on a good mark. The handicapper has raised him 3lb since, but he is very much one to consider on the back of that effort.

Recommended Bet Back Lyndon B in the 13:50 Sandown SBK 9/2

Ryan Moore: "Ides of March showed the benefit of two good runs in Curragh maidens before getting off the mark in decent fashion over course and distance earlier this month. He was probably entitled to win there given his run over 7f behind when third behind The Lion In Winter and he also appreciated the step back to 6f.

"I rode Usdi Atohi for Donnacha (O'Brien) in the Molecomb and he also brings a decent level of form here. Obviously, Ides Of March needs to step up again but the 6f for this G3 looks another good opportunity for him."

Daryl Carter: "This looks like a good spot for Involvement - 11/43.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to register his third career victory, and he is a confident choice to land this run-of-the-mill handicap.

"He can be forgiven for his defeat in France, considering the winner will undoubtedly be making his mark in Group 1 races, and that was his first trip overseas. Today, he is back in grade and has the services of William Buick. He is returned to fast ground with an entirely unexposed profile. His dominant victory at Newmarket on his penultimate start is a strong form line advertised by the third and nith scoring next time out. His seventh in the Britannia handicap is also excellent form while he remains lightly raced, unexposed, on the upgrade. Considering his biggest dangers all want soft ground, and the weather is set for dry conditions, he should be the favourite."

Recommended Bet 15:00 Sandown - Back Involvement SBK 11/4

Alan Dudman: "Gordon Elliott's Samui and last year's winner of the race Shanroe are priced at 5/16.00 and [16/], but I worry about Samui's potential lack of pace if Fairbanks is ridden from the front. He might have company with Shanroe - who made all to win 12 months ago, but Shanroe is a 10yo now and hasn't been on a racecourse since last November.

"Backing "The Banks" has become of a bit of an exercise in nostalgia for me, but he's drawn well, will have no issues with the ground and must make the running on David Probert."

Recommended Bet Back Fairbanks each-way in the 15:15 Chester SBK 11/1

Mark Milligan: "Field Of Gold shaped well when third at Doncaster on debut, more so when you consider the yard's juveniles have been slower than usual to come to hand this season.

"He built on that in no uncertain terms last time, convincingly taking a novice contest on the Newmarket July course, impressing with how he went through the race and settling things quickly when asked to go about his business. That form is already looking rock-solid, with a pair of subsequent winners and several who have run well to be placed coming out of the race."