Saturday Racing Tips: Frank will have too much Spark at Beverley say Timeform

Lyndon B ready to strike

Frank The Spark looks progressive

Involvement still fairly treated

Absurde Superboost

We know the Betfair Sportsbook like to take risks, well today's superboost can only be described as absurd, or should that be Absurde?

A strong favourite to land the Chester Stakes at 15:15, Willie Mullins' Cheltenham Festival winner is now 1/12.00 (from 1/31.33) to finish in the top three in today's Listed contest. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded bet slip.

Recommended Bet Back Absurde to finish in the Top 3 in the 15:15 at Chester SBK 1/1

Lydnon B may not have won for over two years, but he has been far from disgraced in his last three outings, and arguably should have gone close to winning on his latest start over this trip at Newbury.

He didn't get the clearest passage that day, ridden with restaint back down in trip, and traffic problems left him with at least five lengths - and a few more positions than that - to find while the winner had a clear run and was away and gone.

Lyndon B was still fourth last in the final half furlong but he stayed on really well to close down the eventual winner, beaten only three quarters of a length, suggesting he's back in top form and even more importantly on a good mark. The handicapper has raised him 3lb since, but he is very much one to consider on the back of that effort.

Recommended Bet Back Lyndon B in the 13:50 Sandown SBK 9/2

Frank The Spark started life in handicaps from a lowly mark, though it still took him a few attempts to open his account, and he showed much improved form when doing so over five furlongs at Bath in June.

He was impressive that day, but he sweated up and was easy to back on his next start at Doncaster, and he quickly shown that poor effort to be a blip the last twice, resuming winning ways with any amount in hand at Nottingham 18 days ago.

That may not have been the strongest race, but it was hard not to be impressed by the manner in which he did, always travelling well and easily moving clear of to beat a talented but quirky mare who was chasing a hat-trick. A 6lb rise for that success seems fair and Frank The Spark looks like a progressive sprinter to keep on the right side.

Recommended Bet Back Frank The Spark in the 14:35 Beverley SBK 7/2

Involvement looked a smart prospect when bolting up on his debut at Redcar last season and, though he was unable to land the odds next time, he was far from disgraced attempting to concede 7lb to some other promising types.

He has some strong form this season, too, appreciating the step up to this trip when winning a strong three-year-old handicap at Newmarket two starts back, and he wasn't disgraced in listed company last time.

There should be more to come from him and he looks very interesting now taking on his elders for the first time in handicaps.

Recommended Bet Back Involvement in the 15:00 Sandown SBK 13/8

