ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with three Saturday selections at Chester and Sandown

Balding handicapper could be well treated

Absurde the bet in stayers event

Son of Kingman to follow in father's footsteps

While Carrytheone looks a worthy favourite in this valuable 7f handicap, his run-style means he's going to need plenty of luck in the 16-runner field and he could be worth taking on with a much less exposed rival.

To say that this lightly-raced three-year-old faced stiff tasks on his opening two runs is something of an understatement, finishing second to subsequent Group 3 winner Lead Artist at Newbury on debut before going on to fill the same position behind one of the best of his generation, Economics, at York next time.

With those good runs in mind, it was a major shock when the son of Wootton Bassett was tuned over at long odds-on next time, though he had a plausible excuse that day, left with a difficult task held up a long way off a steady pace.

He made no mistake when breaking his duck on all-weather debut at Chelmsford last time, still looking a work in progress if truth be told, but certainly the sort to fare better against better opposition.

Hopefully this competitive affair doesn't come too soon in his development, with Under Siege looking the type to go on and do even better aa a four-year-old, and an opening mark of 94 looks fair considering those first two efforts.

Recommended Bet Back Under Siege EXC 7.0+

A good seventh in last season's Melbourne Cup, Absurde will be a back for another crack at that contest this year and he can take this 1m 6f listed event along the way.

Willie Mullins' versatile six-year-old went on to win the County Hurdle at Cheltenham in the spring and hadn't been seen since then when returning in the Group 3 Irish St Leger Trial at the Curragh a couple of weeks ago, shaping as if the run was badly needed.

Last year's Ebor winner should strip much fitter with that under his belt and he's well berthed in stall one, for all that the field in this contest isn't a large one.

The mare Caius Chorister is sure to have her supporters and a reproduction of her best form would make her very tough to beat in receipt of 5lb all round.

However, she's been proving increasingly difficult to settle of late and her chance probably hinges on whether James Doyle can get her to drop her head in the early stages.

For me, she's a risky proposition right now, though I fully accept the conditions of this race suit her to a tee if she can just be a little more relaxed early doors.

Recommended Bet Back Absurde EXC 3.5+

Cast your mind back to 2013 if you will, where we saw the explosive Kingman really launch himself onto the scene with victory in the Group 3 Solario Stakes for the Gosden/Juddmonte axis.

Project back to this year and a son of that fantastic racehorse representing the same connections could well be following in his illustrious sire's footsteps.

Field Of Gold shaped well when third at Doncaster on debut, more so when you consider the yard's juveniles have been slower than usual to come to hand this season.

He built on that in no uncertain terms last time, convincingly taking a novice contest on the Newmarket July course, impressing with how he went through the race and settling things quickly when asked to go about his business.

That form is already looking rock-solid, with a pair of subsequent winners and several who have run well to be placed coming out of the race.

The timefigure was also a good one and I'm going to be sorely disappointed if Field Of Gold isn't a pattern-class performer, this race looking the ideal stepping-stone to even better things, with him holding several more Group entries in the future, including the Group 1 Dewhurst at Newmarket.