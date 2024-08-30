Ryan Moore Curragh Saturday Rides: Group 3 Round Tower Stakes looks another nice opportunity for Ides Of March

Ryan Moore has six rides at the Curragh on Saturday

He stayed on really well to finish second in a 7f Curragh maiden I won on Delacroix. That rode like a decent race. He's also out of a half-sister to our Ribblesdale and Mackinnon winner, Magic Wand, so the step up to 1m should be a real positive for the Dubawi colt. Genealogy is a lovely son of Wootton Bassett and should give a good account of himself on debut.

Goodwood is never an easy track to bring a juvenile, so it was really pleasing to she how this beautifully bred daughter of triple crown winner, American Pharoah, knuckled down when I asked her and ran all the way to the line on her debut there.

Despite her inexperience she showed a great attitude, and she should be really suited well to the step up to a 1m here. Garden Of Eden showed big improvement from her Leopardstown debut to win at Naas. We liked her before that Leopardstown run so it was good to see her put that run behind her and get off the mark there.

Dreamy could have a bit to find and it's never easy going from a maiden straight into Group company but she's a lovely filly who has been going well at home since Goodwood.

Showed the benefit of two good runs in Curragh maidens before getting off the mark in decent fashion over course and distance earlier this month. He was probably entitled to win there given his run over 7f behind when third behind The Lion In Winter and he also appreciated the step back to 6f.

I rode Usdi Atohi for Donnacha (O'Brien) in the Molecomb and he also brings a decent level of form here. Obviously, Ides Of March needs to step up again but the 6f for this G3 looks another good opportunity for him.

Wingspan is a three-year-old filly I ride in the G3 Snow Fairy Stakes. I rode her when she won on debut at Leopardstown. Plenty of subsequent winners have come out of that race and she showed a good attitude there. I though she showed the same attitude to win the Hurry Harriet at Gowran and the form was franked when the runner up, One Look, won the listed Ruby Stakes in Killarney last week.

The two Aga Khan fillies have chances though. Diego Velazquez beat Tarawa in Leopardstown last month. She has shown decent levels of form and Hanalia ran well in the Irish Oaks. That form is working out well also. It's always hard for the 3-year-old fillies going in against their more experienced elders for the first time but Wingspan is tough and should give a good account of herself. Any rain would help.

I'll be riding this filly for the first time, and this looks a tricky nursery. An opening mark of 74 looks a bit harsh considering what she has achieved in 3 runs. Like I said, it's a tricky race and any of these can take another step forward for handicap company.

I ride this for Joseph (owned by Michael Tabor). He hasn't had a lot of racing, but he looked like he'd come on for the run when last of four behind Star Harbour in Tipperary following an 82-day break earlier this month. The drop back to a mile here should be in his favour but, as ever, the Curragh Cambridgeshire is a difficult handicap, and any number of horses could be well in.

Timeform Verdict

Dreamy - 14:20 Curragh

Ryan Moore has a strong book of rides at the Curragh on Saturday and his first three mounts, Acapulco Bay, Dreamy and Ides of March, have all been selected by Timeform.

The one likely to offer the best value of that trio is perhaps Dreamy (14:20). Dreamy is up against rivals who have achieved more so far, but she created an excellent impression when winning a Goodwood maiden on debut and earned the Timeform Large P to mark her out as one likely to make considerable progress.

The step up in trip here is likely to help her improve - she's out of a Yorkshire Oaks winner - and she can handle this rise in class to Group 3 company.