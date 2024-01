Pic d'Orhy defends Grade 2 at Kempton

No. 4 Flegmatik (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 137

"Flegmatik hasn't won for nearly two years, but that victory came over this course and distance, and he has proved that he is at least as good as ever in three runs this season.

"He would have likely gone close to finishing third on his return in a race won by Victtorino, wasn't disgraced when runner-up to a well-handicapped horse on a going day, and finished a creditable third again behind the progressive Victtorino last time.

"All of those runs came at Ascot, but he should relish a return to this venue, has his ground, and he looks a solid contender in this field."

Flegmatik @ 3.814/5 on Betfair Exchange

No. 3 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

"He won this by 16 lengths a year ago and has a solid chance of completing the double. I don't think he was at his best when he was successful in his only race this season at Ascot where he found the ground quicker than ideal. But he still won decisively and we fancied our chances against Shiskin before he refused to start. Pic D'Orhy is in good shape, working nicely and I've had this race in mind for him for a while."

Pic d'Orhy @ 5/23.50

No. 1 Edwardstone SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

"[Edwardstone is a] likeable sort who won the Arkle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and showed top-class form when a commanding winner of the Tingle Creek at Sandown on last season's reappearance. Unable to live with Jonbon on both outings this term but stacks to like now heading up to 2½m for the first time over fences. Sets the standard on the pick of his efforts."

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Edwardstone

2. Pic d'Orhy

3. Banbridge

Edwardstone @ 3.65 on Betfair Exchange

No. 14 Volcano (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 18 Trainer: Sheila Lewis

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 120

"Volcano has been messing around with Cross Country races on his last two starts, and actually running well in the first of those in November when the small matter of 16lb out of the handicap, and this is much more his bag.

"Forcing tactics around here clearly serve him well, though there is no shortage for pace competition, with a few prominent racers and with Percussion and Galia Des Liteaux with a liking to get on with it, too.

"There are negatives obviously, but Volcano is worth a small fresh bet in the race at 25/1 win-only or 26.0 or bigger on the exchange. This presumably has been his target all season, and they have got lucky with the weights rising so much."

Volcano to Win 15:00 Warwick @ 25/1

No. 1 Gold Bullion (Fr) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.84 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

"Gold Bullion ran well on his chasing debut in Listowel in September, and he ran well again in Thurles the last day. Klassical Dream was obviously in a different league, but he kept on to finish third.

"He has now put two nice runs in beginners' chases together, and we're hoping that he can run another nice race here in this rated novice chase over the same distance as his first two chases. He's in good order at home, and we're hoping that he can take another step forward now."

Gold Bullion 15:07 Fairyhouse

