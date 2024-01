Dancing On My Own aiming to bounce back

Gold Bullion can run another good race

Jasko Des Dames should handle soft ground

Saturday at Fairyhouse

No. 1 Dancing On My Own (Ire) EXC 1.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 153

I ride Dancing On My Own in the Dan and Joan Moore Memorial Handicap Chase at Fairyhouse on Saturday.

He was a little disappointing the last day at Fairyhouse, but he is better than he showed there. We were delighted with him the time before that at Cheltenham in October, on his first run since the summer, when he stayed on well to win a good handicap chase that has worked out well since.

He is a Red Rum Chase winner and he's in good form at home, so we're hoping that he can do better than he did the last day. We're hoping that he can get back to the form that he showed at Cheltenham in October.

No. 1 Gold Bullion (Fr) EXC 3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Gold Bullion ran well on his chasing debut in Listowel in September, and he ran well again in Thurles the last day. Klassical Dream was obviously in a different league, but he kept on to finish third.

He has now put two nice runs in beginners' chases together, and we're hoping that he can run another nice race here in this rated novice chase over the same distance as his first two chases. He's in good order at home, and we're hoping that he can take another step forward now.

Sunday at Punchestown

No. 9 Jasko Des Dames (Fr) Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

We were happy with Jasko Des Dames' run at Navan last month. He jumped well and he galloped really well to the line to take third place behind Jigoro.

That was his hurdling debut and his first run since he won over a mile and a half on the flat in France last March. He actually beat Jigoro in that race, but Jigoro had the benefit of a run over hurdles before the Navan race.

Jasko Des Dames should come on for that Navan run, and we're looking forward to getting him out again now. I don't think that he wants the ground to be too testing, but soft ground should be fine for him.

