Saturday Racing Tips: Four fresh bets for Tony Calvin from 8/1 to 25/1
Tony Calvin
11 January 2024
6:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvins-four-saturday-racing-tips-for-warwick-and-kempton-110124-166.html", "datePublished": "2024-01-11T16:02:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2024-01-11T17:50:00+00:00", "articleBody": "We have a busy day of action on ITV Racing on Saturday afternoon with three meetings being shown, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has four fresh bets to go with his ante-post play... [12/1] ante-post tip now favourite for Classic Chase Volcano and Sam Brown fancied to go well at Warwick Two bets on a quality-looking card at Kempton Right, ground housekeeping at the three ITV Saturday tracks, and then we can kick straight on. It is set to be dry at all three from hereon in (as it has been all week, in fact), and the current going descriptions are as follows: Wetherby is heavy, soft in places; Warwick is soft; and Kempton is good to soft, soft in places on the hurdles track and good to soft, good in places, on the chase circuit. Warwick - 15:00: Malina Girl adivsed ante-post Let's start at Warwick, where I stuck up Malina Girl at 12s on Monday for the 3m5f Classic Chase at 15:00, so we are obviously sitting pretty enough there from an odds point of view. Not so great for another ante-post bet, but we will come to that shortly. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/warwick/54/6/#malina-girl-ire"] Basically, that 12s looked far too big, given her much-improved profile. She looked all stamina when winning over an extended 3m3f at Cheltenham in November and was going smoothly and ominously well, off this mark, when falling 3 out at Cheltenham last time. The handicapper couldn't mess with her rating because she departed so far out. However, she traded at a low of [2.06] there and I think that was a fair enough assessment of whether she would have gone on to win. And, clearly, Gavin Cromwell is a man to have on your side in his UK ventures (8 from 31 this season, with another six placed) . He has seen an opportunity over here and is proving rather good at exploiting it. I think her Sportsbook price of [9/2] now (shortened further by absentees) is nothing above fair - she is as big as 6s elsewhere - so I won't stick her up again, but I'd like to think she has a favourite's chance in what is obviously a very deep handicap. Warwick - 15:00: Back Volcano Any Second Now's no-show means the weights have risen dramatically - by 13lb in fact, with ante-post favourite Monbeg Genius another surprise withdrawal at the overnight stage - which is great news for Percussion, My Silver Lining, Duc De Beauchene and Volcano. They were all out of the handicap at the five-day stage, the latter three massively so, most obviously Duc De Beauchene and Volcano, who were originally on 9st 3lb and 9st1lb respectively. The former is now in the handicap, and the latter is just 2lb wrong, and you can make a case for both, even though they are the race outsiders at 20s and 25s respectively with the Sportsbook. Any Second Now is owned by J P McManus, as is Duc De Beauchene, and the latter, a 3m5f Norfolk National winner (not quite the Aintree version, granted), is certainly well handicapped now if he ever returns to form, even if the ground may not be ideal for him (though he handles soft). The case for Volcano is more obvious (and less conspiratorial) as he has course form figures of 111151 and, even though 2lb wrong here, he is still 5lb lower than when finishing a respectable fifth in this race last year (when 10lb out of the handicap). [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/warwick/54/6/#volcano-fr"] He has been messing around with Cross Country races on his last two starts, and actually running well in the first of those in November when the small matter of 16lb out of the handicap, and this is much more his bag. Forcing tactics around here clearly serve him well, though there is no shortage for pace competition, with a few prominent racers and with Percussion and Galia Des Liteaux with a liking to get on with it, too. There are negatives obviously, but Volcano is worth a small fresh bet in the race at [25/1] win-only or [26.0] or bigger on the exchange. This presumably has been his target all season, and they have got lucky with the weights rising so much. Back Volcano to Win 15:00 Warwick @ [25/1] Bet now Warwick - 13:49: No Bet The ITV action starts off with the Pertemps qualifier at 13:49. The numbers have shrunk from 18 to eight at the five-day stage, so half of the field are guaranteed to qualify if they finish. That will be the ambition for Third Wind, I imagine, off with leg issues since winning the 2022 final. This is a tricky race. I thought Kyntara was still on a fair mark, having been raised a fair 6lb for his dominant Aintree win last time, and with a win and a narrow second in two course starts. But the [5/2] is nothing flash - the 3s was quickly taken on Thursday - and in fact Gentleman At Arms at 14s is actually far more appealing, though of course you have to forgive him a shocker last time. I'll leave the race alone, though. Warwick - 14:24: No Bet Only five runners in the Grade 2 3m novices' chase at 14:24, but a little cracker of its' kind, and the Sportsbook opened up [2/1] co-favourites of three with Apple Away, Broadway Boy and Grey Dawning. I could smash out a few hundred words on this race but the simple truth is I can see the case for all three - and maybe The Changing Man at 9s, too (the opening 14s was promptly cut) - and I am not going near it betting-wise. Warwick - 15:35: Back Sam Brown All 17 stood their ground from the five-day stage in the rescheduled veterans' chase at 15:35, though De Rasher Counter's first preference is for a seven-runner race at Kempton. I stuck up Sam Brown at 16s ante-post for the Sandown race and he got backed into halve those odds before it was abandoned, so I was little surprised to see him available at 14s and 12s here (the Sportsbook are the latter price, paying five places) as it is pretty much the same field. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/warwick/54/7/#sam-brown"] That said, there is a huge 18s available with one outfit, but I have to ignore those odds. In fact, I don't have to anymore, as someone has wisely snaffled it up. I am going to stick with him, as the case I made for him a week ago still stands, in that we know his current mark of 147 is eminently exploitable - his Aintree win and Peter Marsh second confirm that, as did his fall 2 out at Punchestown in April when in front and looking the likely winner - and he shaped well enough over an inadequate 2m4f last time. Similar possible negatives to Sandown exist in that this track may not be ideal (never raced here before) and we don't know how he will take to the first-time visor - plus he isn't exactly in peak form either, let's be honest - but there is a ton of pace on in here, and a midfield sit with a view to a late-ish challenge as they turn in could just do the trick. Back him at [13.0] or bigger on the exchange. The 12s with the Sportsbook is obviously okay, too but we may even get to 16s and bigger on the machine (I thought of Gary Wiltshire when writing that). I'll play win-only obviously, even if five places are available for each way punters, as this race has depth. It's only s small bet though. I'll settle the exchange bet at Betfair SP, as per usual. Back Sam Brown to Win 15:35 Warwick @ [13.0] or bigger Bet now Kempton - 13:30: No Bet Kempton's 3m handicap chase at 13:30 has cut up massively from 16 to just seven at the overnight stage, and unfortunately the no-shows include my Tuesday ante-post selection Cap Du Nord, who looked to have everything in his favour. So, apologies. It appears a moderate piece of work on Wednesday put running plans on hold, though he could show up at Doncaster at the end of the month if showing more sparkle at home before then, I suppose. In his absence, Flegmatik has an obvious chance given he is running well, and has excellent course and distance form, but he is priced accordingly at [5/2]. De Rasher Counter could be of interest here if he hits 7s or bigger on the exchange. Kempton - 14:07: Back Notlongtillmay I wasn't going to play in the Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at 14:07 but the Sportsbook have rather forced my hand with the [8/1] about Notlongtillmay. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/kempton-park/27/4/#notlongtillmay"] He may not have the class of the top three but the 6lb he gets from them here really levels the playing field - he also gets 3lb from Banbridge, who is rated 1lb inferior to him - and he also comes here after cracking handicap efforts off 152. Back him at [8/1] win-only with the Sportsbook, or a similar price on the exchange if it shows up there. The price doesn't tally with the formbook, or the fact that he comes in here on the back of a career-best. Back Notlongtillmay to Win 14:07 Kempton @ [8/1] Bet now Kempton - 14:42: Back Wonderwall On Monday, I seriously toyed with putting Nemean Lion up for the Lanzarote at 14:42, but decided against it at 8s as I thought the numbers would hold up (they have, with only one short of a maximum field) and the price would be similar on the day with enhanced place terms. And. crucially, I was worried he may be a no-show with the ground drying out. Now, that he is here (and it is money back if he is pulled out, as he was at Ascot and Kempton last month), I have a decision to make as he brings the strongest recent handicap form to the race. Fifth in the Greatwood Hurdle last time, where errors at the final two flights maybe cost him one or two places, the furthest he has been over hurdles was over 2m2f at Kelso last March, a race in which he saw his race out very well to land that Grade 2 pot. That should have come as no surprise given he was second in a Group 2 contest over 1m7f in heavy ground on the Flat in France (back in 2020) and there is definitely plenty of mileage in trying him at this 2m5f trip on just his seventh start over hurdles. That 2m Greatwood Hurdle has seen the third, fourth (Sonigino, also in here) and sixth come out and win since, and I have Nemean Lion improving for this stamina test as well. Everything is about price though, and the Sportsbook are just [11/2], so the exchange on the day is the place to back him. However, there was no doubt in my mind that the bet in the race was Wonderwall at [25/1] each way, five places, with the Sportsbook, when I first filed this. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/kempton-park/27/5/#wonderwall-ire"] I was disappointed to see the 33s disappear just before 2pm, but not remotely surprised as 20s or bigger would do nicely anyway. However, he has been cut further into 16s just before this went live, when he is nine points bigger elsewhere. I am now going to suggest you get with him at [21.0] or bigger win-only on the exchange, which should be attainable given he is 25s, 22s and 20s in the fixed-odds arena. You may have to wait for the liquidity to arrive, though, so apologies. He is [22.0] as this goes live, albeit in a very lightly-traded market at the moment. I'll settle at Betfair SP obviously. Wonderwall was a very good bumper horse, seventh in the big one at Cheltenham in 2021, and he showed plenty in three starts as a novice hurdler as well, beating City Chief over this trip at Doncaster and then being in with every chance when falling at the last in the Sidney Banks. He obviously hasn't kicked on from there, and he didn't set the world alight over fences in November, but he ran a couple of decent races on the Flat in the summer and he returns to hurdles off a mark of just 128 and I am taking the switch to Peter Bowen from Richard Spencer as a positive. That mark looks generous on his novice hurdle exploits, and that bumper promise. Back Wonderwall to Win 14:42 Kempton @ [21.0] or bigger Bet now Jay Jay Reilly is a big price at 40s in a couple of places in the wider marketplace, given his Kempton form and his mark of just 132 - plus any drying of the hurdles track will be in his favour - but I have to decline the invitation to get involved at the Sportsbook's 28s. Like Nemean Lion though, he may well be worth checking out on the exchange on Saturday. He'll surely be [50.0] and bigger there given his unsexy profile. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder though, and he will look attractive enough to me if he is weak on Saturday afternoon. Wetherby - 13:10: No Bet Wetherby's 2m3f+ Grade 2 novices' chase at 13:10 never attracts a big field - never bigger than seven, in fact - so they were probably happy with a turn-out of six as at 10am, even if Apple Away has gone to Warwick and we lost three others at the overnight stage. Well, unfortunately they were down to five at 12.49pm on Thursday as Meetingofthewaters was taken out as he was coughing. Betfair Henry VIII Chase runner-up Colonel Harry was always the obvious one to beat, especially as going up looks set to suit, but Meetingofthewaters was probably the one to keep him on his toes. Hopefully, Cheltenham third Trelawne can still keep him honest, but this looks like Colonel Harry's to lose now, even if the Sportsbook's [8/11] is no particular bargain. If you are reading this before Friday's racing at Naas takes places, I thought Asluckwoodhavit at [14/1] in the novices chase at 12:42 and An Tobar at [13/2] in the Grade 1 novices' hurdle were fair win-only bets with the Sportsbook. They must have been as they were literally just cut to [11/1] and [9/2] before this went live. We discuss those Naas races on the Racing Only Bettor podcast. Good luck. Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here. ", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.728x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.547x410.png", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.410x410.png" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Tony Calvin", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/tony_calvin" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/TonyCalvinNEW2.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony has four fresh bets for Saturday's ITV Racing</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977219">Join</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Four%20fresh%20bets%20for%20Tony%20Calvin%20from%208%2F1%20to%2025%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ftony-calvins-four-saturday-racing-tips-for-warwick-and-kempton-110124-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ftony-calvins-four-saturday-racing-tips-for-warwick-and-kempton-110124-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ftony-calvins-four-saturday-racing-tips-for-warwick-and-kempton-110124-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ftony-calvins-four-saturday-racing-tips-for-warwick-and-kempton-110124-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fitv-races%2Ftony-calvins-four-saturday-racing-tips-for-warwick-and-kempton-110124-166.html&text=Saturday%20Racing%20Tips%3A%20%20Four%20fresh%20bets%20for%20Tony%20Calvin%20from%208%2F1%20to%2025%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>We have a busy day of action on ITV Racing on Saturday afternoon with three meetings being shown, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has four fresh bets to go with his ante-post play...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong><b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> ante-post tip now favourite for Classic Chase</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Volcano and Sam Brown fancied to go well at Warwick</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Two bets on a quality-looking card at Kempton</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Right, ground housekeeping at the three ITV Saturday tracks, and then we can kick straight on.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is set to be dry at all three from hereon in (as it has been all week, in fact), and the current going descriptions are as follows: <strong>Wetherby</strong> is heavy, soft in places; <strong>Warwick</strong> is soft; and <strong>Kempton</strong> is good to soft, soft in places on the hurdles track and good to soft, good in places, on the chase circuit.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705158000000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904847"><strong>Warwick - 15:00: Malina Girl adivsed ante-post</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let's start at Warwick, where I stuck up <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-malina-could-be-the-girl-to-back-at-warwick-080124-166.html">Malina Girl at 12s on Monday</a> for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705158000000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904847">3m5f Classic Chase at 15:00</a>, so we are obviously sitting pretty enough there from an odds point of view. Not so great for another ante-post bet, but we will come to that shortly.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="malina-girl-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/warwick/54/6/#malina-girl-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/malina-girl-ire/000000545727/">Malina Girl (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00038080A.png" alt="Mrs J. M. Russell silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gavin-patrick-cromwell-ireland/000000028571/">Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/c-stonewalsh/000000020118/">C. Stone-Walsh</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 12st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 146</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Basically, that 12s looked far too big, given her much-improved profile.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She looked all stamina when winning over an extended 3m3f at Cheltenham in November and was going smoothly and ominously well, off this mark, when falling 3 out at Cheltenham last time. The handicapper couldn't mess with her rating because she departed so far out.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, she traded at a low of <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> there and I think that was a fair enough assessment of whether she would have gone on to win. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, clearly, <strong>Gavin Cromwell</strong> is a man to have on your side in his UK ventures (8 from 31 this season, with another six placed) . He has seen an opportunity over here and is proving rather good at exploiting it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I think her Sportsbook price of <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> now (shortened further by absentees) is nothing above fair - she is as big as 6s elsewhere - so I won't stick her up again, but I'd like to think she has a favourite's chance in what is obviously a very deep handicap.</span></p><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705158000000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904847">Warwick - 15:00: Back Volcano</a></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Any Second Now's no-show means the weights have risen dramatically - by 13lb in fact, with ante-post favourite Monbeg Genius another surprise withdrawal at the overnight stage - which is great news for Percussion, My Silver Lining, Duc De Beauchene and Volcano.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They were all out of the handicap at the five-day stage, the latter three massively so, most obviously <strong>Duc De Beauchene</strong> and <strong>Volcano</strong>, who were originally on 9st 3lb and 9st1lb respectively. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The former is now in the handicap, and the latter is just 2lb wrong, and you can make a case for both, even though they are the race outsiders at 20s and 25s respectively with the Sportsbook.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Any Second Now is owned by <strong>J P McManus</strong>, as is Duc De Beauchene, and the latter, a 3m5f Norfolk National winner (not quite the Aintree version, granted), is certainly well handicapped now if he ever returns to form, even if the ground may not be ideal for him (though he handles soft).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The case for Volcano is more obvious (and less conspiratorial) as he has course form figures of 111151 and, even though 2lb wrong here, he is still 5lb lower than when finishing a respectable fifth in this race last year (when 10lb out of the handicap).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="volcano-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/warwick/54/6/#volcano-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>14 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/volcano-fr/000000468891/">Volcano (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00026136.png" alt="Mr Brian Davies silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/sheila-lewis/000000052123/">Sheila Lewis</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/ben-jones/000000017495/">Ben Jones</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 0lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 120</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He has been messing around with Cross Country races on his last two starts, and actually running well in the first of those in November when the small matter of 16lb out of the handicap, and this is much more his bag.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Forcing tactics around here clearly serve him well, though there is no shortage for pace competition, with a few prominent racers and with Percussion and Galia Des Liteaux with a liking to get on with it, too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There are negatives obviously, but Volcano is worth a small fresh bet in the race at <a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9974980%26bsmId%3D924.389904847"><b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> win-only</a> or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450510"><b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange</a>. This presumably has been his target all season, and they have got lucky with the weights rising so much.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Volcano to Win 15:00 Warwick @ <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9974980%26bsmId%3D924.389904847" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705153740000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904827">Warwick - 13:49: No Bet</a></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The ITV action starts off with the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705153740000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904827">Pertemps qualifier at 13:49</a>. The numbers have shrunk from 18 to eight at the five-day stage, so half of the field are guaranteed to qualify if they finish.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That will be the ambition for <strong>Third Wind</strong>, I imagine, off with leg issues since winning the 2022 final. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">This is a tricky race. I thought <strong>Kyntara</strong> was still on a fair mark, having been raised a fair 6lb for his dominant Aintree win last time, and with a win and a narrow second in two course starts.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But the <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> is nothing flash - the 3s was quickly taken on Thursday - and in fact <strong>Gentleman At Arms</strong> at 14s is actually far more appealing, though of course you have to forgive him a shocker last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'll leave the race alone, though.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705155840000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904829"><strong>Warwick - 14:24: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Only five runners in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705155840000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904829">Grade 2 3m novices' chase at 14:24</a>, but a little cracker of its' kind, and the Sportsbook opened up <b class="inline_odds" title="3.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">2/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.00</span></b> co-favourites of three with Apple Away, Broadway Boy and Grey Dawning.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I could smash out a few hundred words on this race but the simple truth is I can see the case for all three - and maybe The Changing Man at 9s, too (the opening 14s was promptly cut) - and I am not going near it betting-wise.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450517?nodeId=32932523"><strong>Warwick - 15:35: Back Sam Brown</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">All 17 stood their ground from the five-day stage in the rescheduled <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450517?nodeId=32932523">veterans' chase at 15:35</a>, though De Rasher Counter's first preference is for a seven-runner race at Kempton.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I stuck up <strong>Sam Brown</strong> at 16s ante-post for the Sandown race and he got backed into halve those odds before it was abandoned, so I was little surprised to see him available at 14s and 12s here (the Sportsbook are the latter price, paying five places) as it is pretty much the same field.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="sam-brown"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/warwick/54/7/#sam-brown" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>4 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/sam-brown/000000452845/">Sam Brown</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00008636.png" alt="Mr T. C. Frost silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/anthony-honeyball/000000033072/">Anthony Honeyball</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/jonathan-burke/000000015695/">Jonathan Burke</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 12</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 8lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 147</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That said, there is a huge 18s available with one outfit, but I have to ignore those odds. In fact, I don't have to anymore, as someone has wisely snaffled it up.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am going to stick with him, as the case I made for him a week ago still stands, in that we know his current mark of 147 is eminently exploitable - his Aintree win and Peter Marsh second confirm that, as did his fall 2 out at Punchestown in April when in front and looking the likely winner - and he shaped well enough over an inadequate 2m4f last time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Similar possible negatives to Sandown exist in that this track may not be ideal (never raced here before) and we don't know how he will take to the first-time visor - plus he isn't exactly in peak form either, let's be honest - but there is a ton of pace on in here, and a midfield sit with a view to a late-ish challenge as they turn in could just do the trick.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger on the exchange. The 12s with the Sportsbook is obviously okay, too but <strong>we may even get to 16s and bigger on the machine</strong> (I thought of Gary Wiltshire when writing that). </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I'll play win-only obviously, even if five places are available for each way punters, as this race has depth. It's only s small bet though. I'll settle the exchange bet at Betfair SP, as per usual.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Sam Brown to Win 15:35 Warwick @ <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450517" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932522&raceTime=1705152600000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904587"><strong>Kempton - 13:30: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Kempton's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932522&raceTime=1705152600000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904587">3m handicap chase at 13:30</a> has cut up massively from 16 to just seven at the overnight stage, and unfortunately the no-shows include my <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-cap-du-nord-has-huge-chance-at-10-1-090124-166.html">Tuesday ante-post selection Cap Du Nord</a>, who looked to have everything in his favour.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So, apologies. It appears a moderate piece of work on Wednesday put running plans on hold, though he could show up at Doncaster at the end of the month if showing more sparkle at home before then, I suppose.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In his absence, <strong>Flegmatik</strong> has an obvious chance given he is running well, and has excellent course and distance form, but he is priced accordingly at <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b>. <strong>De Rasher Counter</strong> could be of interest here if he hits 7s or bigger on the exchange.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932522&raceTime=1705154820000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904590"><strong>Kempton - 14:07: Back Notlongtillmay</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I wasn't going to play in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932522&raceTime=1705154820000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904590">Grade 2 Silviniaco Conti Chase at 14:07</a> but the Sportsbook have rather forced my hand with the <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b> about <strong>Notlongtillmay</strong>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="notlongtillmay"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/kempton-park/27/4/#notlongtillmay" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/notlongtillmay/000000544723/">Notlongtillmay</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00862479.png" alt="Mr Alan Rogers silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/l-j-morgan/000000053880/">L J Morgan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/david-noonan/000000015209/">David Noonan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 2lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He may not have the class of the top three but the 6lb he gets from them here really levels the playing field - he also gets 3lb from Banbridge, who is rated 1lb inferior to him - and he also comes here after cracking handicap efforts off 152.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Back him at <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b> win-only with the Sportsbook, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450619">or a similar price on the exchange</a> if it shows up there. The price doesn't tally with the formbook, or the fact that he comes in here on the back of a career-best.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Notlongtillmay to Win 14:07 Kempton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D39389813%26bsmId%3D924.389904590" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932522&raceTime=1705156920000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904593"><strong>Kempton - 14:42: Back Wonderwall</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">On Monday, I seriously toyed with putting <strong>Nemean Lion</strong> up for the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932522&raceTime=1705156920000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904593">Lanzarote at 14:42</a>, but decided against it at 8s as I thought the numbers would hold up (they have, with only one short of a maximum field) and the price would be similar on the day with enhanced place terms. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And. crucially, I was worried he may be a no-show with the ground drying out.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Now, that he is here (and it is money back if he is pulled out, as he was at Ascot and Kempton last month), I have a decision to make as he brings the strongest recent handicap form to the race.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Fifth in the Greatwood Hurdle last time, where errors at the final two flights maybe cost him one or two places, the furthest he has been over hurdles was over 2m2f at Kelso last March, a race in which he saw his race out very well to land that Grade 2 pot.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That should have come as no surprise given he was second in a Group 2 contest over 1m7f in heavy ground on the Flat in France (back in 2020) and there is definitely <strong>plenty of mileage in trying him at this 2m5f trip</strong> on just his seventh start over hurdles.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That 2m Greatwood Hurdle has seen the third, fourth (Sonigino, also in here) and sixth come out and win since, and I have Nemean Lion improving for this stamina test as well.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Everything is about price though, and the Sportsbook are just <b class="inline_odds" title="6.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">6.50</span></b>, so the exchange on the day is the place to back him. </span></p><p>However, there was no doubt in my mind that the bet in the race was <strong>Wonderwall</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> each way, five places, with the Sportsbook, when I first filed this.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="wonderwall-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/13-january-2024/kempton-park/27/5/#wonderwall-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>12 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/wonderwall-ire/000000523888/">Wonderwall (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00862051.png" alt="Rebel Jumping II silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/peter-bowen/000000001388/">Peter Bowen</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/sean-flanagan/000000011765/">Sean Flanagan</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 8</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 10st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 128</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was disappointed to see the 33s disappear just before 2pm, but not remotely surprised as 20s or bigger would do nicely anyway. </span>However, he has been cut further into 16s just before this went live, when he is nine points bigger elsewhere.</p><p>I am now going to suggest you get with him at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450625"><b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger win-only on the exchange</a>, which should be attainable given he is 25s, 22s and 20s in the fixed-odds arena. You may have to wait for the liquidity to arrive, though, so apologies.</p><p>He is <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> as this goes live, albeit in a very lightly-traded market at the moment. I'll settle at Betfair SP obviously.</p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wonderwall was a very good bumper horse, seventh in the big one at Cheltenham in 2021, and he showed plenty in three starts as a novice hurdler as well, beating City Chief over this trip at Doncaster and then being in with every chance when falling at the last in the Sidney Banks.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He obviously hasn't kicked on from there, and he didn't set the world alight over fences in November, but he ran a couple of decent races on the Flat in the summer and he returns to hurdles off a mark of just 128 and I am taking the switch to <strong>Peter Bowen</strong> from Richard Spencer as a positive.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That mark looks generous on his novice hurdle exploits, and that bumper promise.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Wonderwall to Win 14:42 Kempton @ <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450625" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Jay Jay Reilly</strong> is a big price at 40s in a couple of places in the wider marketplace, given his Kempton form and his mark of just 132 - plus any drying of the hurdles track will be in his favour - but I have to decline the invitation to get involved at the Sportsbook's 28s.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Like Nemean Lion though, he may well be worth checking out on the exchange on Saturday. He'll surely be <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b> and bigger there given his unsexy profile. Beauty is in the eye of the beholder though, and he will look attractive enough to me if he is weak on Saturday afternoon.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932526&raceTime=1705151400000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904901"><strong>Wetherby - 13:10: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Wetherby's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932526&raceTime=1705151400000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904901">2m3f+ Grade 2 novices' chase at 13:10</a> never attracts a big field - never bigger than seven, in fact - so they were probably happy with a turn-out of six as at 10am, even if Apple Away has gone to Warwick and we lost three others at the overnight stage.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Well, unfortunately they were down to five at 12.49pm on Thursday as Meetingofthewaters was taken out as he was coughing.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Betfair Henry VIII Chase runner-up <strong>Colonel Harry</strong> was always the obvious one to beat, especially as going up looks set to suit, but <strong>Meetingofthewaters</strong> was probably the one to keep him on his toes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Hopefully, Cheltenham third Trelawne can still keep him honest, but this looks like Colonel Harry's to lose now, even if the Sportsbook's <b class="inline_odds" title="1.73"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/11</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.73</span></b> is no particular bargain.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">If you are reading this before Friday's racing at Naas takes places, I thought <strong>Asluckwoodhavit</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="15.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">14/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15.00</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32929719&raceTime=1705063320000&dayToSearch=20240112&marketId=924.389783157">novices chase at 12:42</a> and <strong>An Tobar</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="7.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7.50</span></b> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32929719&raceTime=1705066920000&dayToSearch=20240112&marketId=924.389783222">Grade 1 novices' hurdle</a> were fair win-only bets with the Sportsbook.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">They must have been as they were literally just cut to <b class="inline_odds" title="12.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">11/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12.00</span></b> and <b class="inline_odds" title="5.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.50</span></b> before this went live.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We discuss those Naas races on the Racing Only Bettor podcast.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck.</span></p><hr><h3><strong>Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">here</a>.</strong></h3><hr><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D39389813%26bsmId%3D924.389904590"><strong>Notlongtillmay at <b class="inline_odds" title="9.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">9.00</span></b> win-only with Sportsbook</strong></a><strong>, or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450619"><b class="inline_odds" title="8/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">9.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/1</span></b> or bigger on exchange in 14:07 at Kempton</a></strong></span><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450625"><strong><b><span>Wonderwall at <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b> or bigger</span></b><span> </span>in 14:42 at Kempton</strong></a></p><p><strong><a href="https://ads.betfair.com/redirect.aspx?pid=&bid=9810&redirecturl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.betfair.com%2Fsport%2Fhome%2F%3Fmodules%3Dbetslip%26action%3DaddAffiliateSelections%26bssId%3D9974980%26bsmId%3D924.389904847">Volcano at <b class="inline_odds" title="26.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">25/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">26.00</span></b> win-only with Sportsbook</a> or <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450510"><b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b> or bigger on exchange in 15:00 at Warwick</a></strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.223450517">Sam Brown at <b class="inline_odds" title="12/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">13.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">12/1</span></b> or bigger win-only in 15:35 at Warwick</a> (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32932523&raceTime=1705160100000&dayToSearch=20240113&marketId=924.389904876">also <b class="inline_odds" title="13.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">12/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">13.00</span></b> with Sportsbook</a>)</strong></p><p></p><p><strong>ANTE-POST RECOMMENDATIONS</strong></p><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-cap-du-nord-has-huge-chance-at-10-1-090124-166.html">Cap Du Nord at <b PROFIT AND LOSS (Nov 1 onwards; 2023-24 NH season)

STAKED: 41
RETURN: 62.6
P/L: +21.6

PROFIT AND LOSS (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)

STAKED: 202
RETURNS: 168.9
P AND L: -33.1

*Exchange bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness 