A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 14:07 - Back Banbridge

No. 4 Banbridge (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.95 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Banbridge was useful over hurdles, notably winning the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival, but he took his form to a new level switched to fences last season, rounding off a fine campaign with victory in the Grade 1 Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree.

A sound surface is vital for him, so he has his conditions on his return to action, and he has the ability to develop into a top-notch chaser this season. Edwardstone sets the standard, but it isn't one that is insurmountable, and he arguably has the most potential of these moving forward.

Kempton Next Best - 13:30 - Back Flegmatik

No. 4 Flegmatik (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Tristan Durrell

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 137

Flegmatik hasn't won for nearly two years, but that victory came over this course and distance, and he has proved that he is at least as good as ever in three runs this season.

He would have likely gone close to finishing third on his return in a race won by Victtorino, wasn't disgraced when runner-up to a well-handicapped horse on a going day, and finished a creditable third again behind the progressive Victtorino last time.

All of those runs came at Ascot, but he should relish a return to this venue, has his ground, and he looks a solid contender in this field.

Kempton Each Way - 14:42 - Back Nemean Lion

No. 4 Nemean Lion (Ger) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 140

Nemean Lion was progressive over hurdles last season, a success in a Grade 2 at Kelso over two and a quarter miles a particular highlight, and he picked up where he left off when winning the Welsh Champion Hurdle at Chepstow.

He shaped as though still in top form in the Greatwood at Cheltenham last time, only finishing fifth but travelling through the race like a well-handicapped horse and paying for a couple of mistakes at the last two flights.

Nemean Lion now steps up to two and a half miles, but he stayed well on the Flat, should relish the likely sound surface, and his form has a strong look to it overall.