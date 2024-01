Timeform's runner-by-runner guide to the Silviniaco Conti Chase

Silviniaco Conti Chase

14:07 Kempton, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Edwardstone (Alan King/Tom Cannon)

Likeable sort who won the Arkle at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival and showed top-class form when a commanding winner of the Tingle Creek at Sandown on last season's reappearance. Unable to live with Jonbon on both outings this term but stacks to like now heading up to 2½m for the first time over fences. Sets the standard on the pick of his efforts.

No. 1 Edwardstone SBK 11/4 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

2. Janidil (Willie Mullins/Brian Hayes)

High-class chaser on his day who shaped as if better for the run when nine lengths second of three to Allaho in the Clonmel Oil Chase on heavy ground in November. A little disconcerting that a first-time tongue tie goes on and will need a career best to be in the mix.

3. Pic d'Orhry (Paul Nicholls/Harry Cobden)

Only defeat in an excellent 2022/23 campaign came when unable to live with Shishkin at Ascot in February. Rounded off last season with a first Grade 1 success at Aintree and made a winning return despite looking a shade rusty in the 1965 Chase at Ascot in November. Unbeaten over this course and distance and should make a bold defence of his title.

No. 3 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

4. Banbridge (Joseph O'Brien/J. J. Slevin)

Won four times over hurdles in 2021/22 and quickly made up into an even better chaser last season, winning a Grade 2 at Cheltenham before rounding off his campaign with a Grade 1 success in the Manifesto Novices' Chase at Aintree. Spring probably his time of year, but respected stepping into open company for the first time nonetheless with ground conditions in his favour.

No. 4 Banbridge (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.8 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

5. Notlongtillmay (Laura Morgan/David Noonan)

Immediate improvement switched to fences last season, winning novice handicaps on his first three starts before an excellent three and a quarter lengths second to Stage Star in the Golden Miller at the Cheltenham Festival. Stepped up on comeback when finding that rival too strong again at Cheltenham eight weeks ago, but that was a handicap, and more required back up in grade.

Timeform Analyst's Verdict:

With no Jonbon to be concerned about this can go the way of Edwardstone, who hasn't tasted success for a while, but makes plenty of appeal stepping up to 2½m for the first time over fences. Pic d'Orhy was a facile winner of this contest 12 months ago and, arriving on the back of a winning reappearance, he can give the selection most to think about, with Banbridge rounding off the shortlist having a first start in open company.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Edwardstone

2. Pic d'Orhy

3. Banbridge