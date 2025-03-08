Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Bets for Betfair Imperial Cup Day plus Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore

Timeform Superboost

The Cheltenham Festival is just around the corner but this weekend is dominated by Sandown and the Betfair Imperial Cup.



Timeform: "Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero haven't sent many horses to Sandown, but they clearly feel that the stiff finish will suit Melon who appeared to relish the uphill climb when successfully conceding 7 lb to Narragansett at Wetherby in January.

"Melon showed fairly useful form on the Flat (stays 1¾m) and made a successful hurdling bow at Doncaster in December, before finding the company a bit hot in the Grade 2 Finale at Chepstow, for all he was far from disgraced in sixth after just a fortnight off.

"He jumped well and was well in command at the finish at Wetherby and, likely to progress further for his in-form yard, he is fancied to defy this opening handicap mark of 122. He isn't top-rated with Timeform but still has a 'small p' attached to his rating and is expected to take another step forward here. "

Paul Nicholls: "He started the season well by finishing second to The New Lion, form that looks gilt-edged now, and has since won nicely at Ascot and Market Rasen which qualified him for this final.

"He's in good shape and has a lovely chance in a competitive race."

Alan Dudman: "To Chase A Dream for Paul Collins looks a touch overpriced for me at 14/115.00 and 12/113.00 and appeals as an each-way bet with the five places.

"He was upped in distance to 2m4f at Doncaster last time in a race where he was held up along with the winner Classic King, and the form looks a bit better now for all To Chase A Dream was six lengths behind, as Classic King has since performed with credit finishing third in a hot Ascot handicap behind Altobelli. While the official going was good to soft, it rode more like good on times and I don't think we should be discouraged by the potential turf description for Sandown this weekend.

"The fact it was over 2m4f and he got a little outpaced should lend itself to a fast run 2m here as Lump Sum should be up with the speed, likewise Bo Zenith (who was in the same Altobelli race at Ascot) and Ohh Betty. Alafdil, King William Rufus and Sorceleur all like to be up there too, so it won't be a dawdle (he says).

"Doncaster has opened up a few more avenues in terms of the ground as a fair bit of his form previously was on heavy and soft, but he won at Carlisle earlier this winter on good to soft and his six lengths win at the same track in the north east in December was a super performance with the way he breezed into it and jumped two out, with sectionals at the end of the race highlighting a stiff 2m to 2m1 to suit as he ran 16.08 in the 17th furlong - which was almost two seconds faster than the third.

"He's consistent with three wins from nine and five seconds and as a six-year-old he is almost in with the age trends.

"Lump Sum is a thoroughly likeable horse too as a Welsh Champion Hurdle winner with graded form in the bank and a second last time to the handicap "good thing" Joyeuse at Newbury, while his trainer Sam Thomas is flying the Welsh flag with his batch of Saturday wins - which means he is now over 500k in prize money this term.

"But, and a big but, he's got a top weight and 147 and he could be vulnerable to something off a better mark and weight.

"To Chase A Dream would be a massive win for his Cleveland trainer Paul Collins and it's good to see Brian Hughes coming down south, hopefully to claim a big scalp for the north - and that's from a southerner here."

Katie Midwinter: "Four-year-old colt Local Hero can pose a threat from a mark of 92 under capable 3lb claimer Joe Leavy in this competitive contest. The son of Phoenix Of Spain made a successful start to his career at Kempton, before failing to give his true running in softer conditions when upped into Listed company at Doncaster.

"On his first start as a three-year-old, the promising prospect became fractious beforehand, particularly in the stalls, and could be forgiven for finishing an eight-length second to now 98-rated Grey Cuban, who was in receipt of 7lb. It was a run worth putting a line through, despite the form working out well with the winner showing a good level of ability subsequently.

"Since then, the Richard Hannon-trained colt has won twice, and has resumed his progression in recent months since finishing a close third to Bobby Bennu at Lingfield, before recording success over Altmore from a mark of 88."

Mark Milligan: "We don't get many bumper races on ITV's Saturday coverage throughout the season, but this Listed Mares' event is an exception and it has a really interesting look to it.

"The pair that head the market, Charisma Cat and Dream Shadow, finished second and third in a similar contest at Market Rasen last time, with the former giving the impression that she'd have won had more gone her way (shuffled back at a crucial stage and took some kickback on the inside).

"Both hold strong claims, but their form is far from insurmountable and I'm more interested in the once-raced A Path To Ronda, who impressed when making a winning debut at Uttoxeter on New Year's Eve.

"The stoutly-bred daughter of Getwawy showed an encouraging amount of speed given her pedigree and put things to bed quite nicely despite showing plenty of greenness.

"This is clearly a step up, but Jamie Snowden's mare is sure to have derived plenty of benefit from that initial experience, and it looks significant that she's been pitched straight into this sort of company on just her second start."

Daryl Carter: "There have been more positive signs from Goshen - 11/2 on the Betfair Sportsbook - the last twice, and it may pay to side with the enigma in a much lesser race than his latest fifth at Ascot.

"He was outpaced at Ascot in the home straight, having made a good move mid-race to get into contention, but stayed on again at the finish, opening his stride to leave a memorable impression.

"The nine-year-old drops significantly in grade into a Class 3 Chase, and he has become relatively treated over fences despite having had just four starts in this sphere. He enjoys this Sandown venue and has been building towards a more considerable effort in this headgear. Providing the cheek-pieces has another positive effect; he could easily care for some lesser rivals with something to prove."

Rachael Blackmore on her Gowran Park Chance...

Rachael Blackmore: "I ride Innatendue in the mares' maiden hurdle at Gowran on Saturday.

"She will be having her first run for Henry here, but I rode her in a maiden hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day last year when she was with John McConnell, when she finished fourth behind Peaky Boy.

"She was in good form in her four runs during the summer for John, she finished in the first three in all four races. She has form over further than the minimum trip, but she has good form over two miles too and the ground will be slower here than it was last summer.

"She has been in good form at home, and we're looking forward to seeing how she goes."