Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Innatendue my sole Saturday ride
Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore previews her one and only ride from Gowran Park on Saturday...
-
Innatendue can go well on first run for new yard
-
-
-
14:40 Gowran Park - Innatendue
I ride Innatendue in the mares' maiden hurdle at Gowran on Saturday.
She will be having her first run for Henry here, but I rode her in a maiden hurdle at Cheltenham on New Year's Day last year when she was with John McConnell, when she finished fourth behind Peaky Boy.
She was in good form in her four runs during the summer for John, she finished in the first three in all four races. She has form over further than the minimum trip, but she has good form over two miles too and the ground will be slower here than it was last summer.
She has been in good form at home, and we're looking forward to seeing how she goes.
