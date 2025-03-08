Daryl Carter's Tips: 11/2 Go Dante Go, Imperial Cup winner can do it again

Timeform Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has a live chance of landing the 13:50 contest at Sandown today with Belliano, a horse who has finished first or second in all three of his career starts.

Totday you can back the horse to finish in the top six at the super-boosted prices of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Belliano to finish Top 6 in 13:50 Sandown SBK 1/1

The always competitive EBF Final is a cracker this year, with plenty of unexposed novices going to war. Betfair's Paul Nicholls' Belliano heads the market and is respected on his handicap debut. Still, he is priced short enough along with the useful The Kemble Brewery, which gets a tongue-tie for the first time and Meetmebythesea, who is improving.

The wildly overpriced one is Jonjo O'Neill's Peso - 18/119.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was tenderly handled at Wetherby when second to a subsequent Grade 2 runner-up, Chart Topper of Willie Mullins'. That was an excellent effort on the clock, and he was merely nudged out when lacking the speed of the winner. Today's step up in the distance should open the door for further improvement.

The six-year-old is Jonjo O'Neill Jr's only ride on the card at the time of writing, and on the evidence of his latest run, an opening handicap rating of 125 should not be beyond him. He was an effortless winner at Newbury in December, and the ten-length runner-up had only been four lengths behind The Kemble Brewery on his previous outing. Peso motored home at Newbury over what will prove an inadequate trip of 2m in due course, and this unexposed improver should relish this stiffer track up in distance.

Back the selection E/W at 12/113.00 or more significant.

Recommended Bet 13:50 Sandown - Back Peso SBK 18/1

The day's best bet is last year's Imperial Cup winner, Go Dante - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who ran a much more promising race at Newbury than the bare result suggests, attempting to come from too far back but making a swift move at the top of the home straight before his effort petered out when hampered at the last.

That was a step back in the right direction for the first time this season, and he has come good at this time of year. He looks ready to put in a seasonal best performance, and he is well handicapped when considering he is 25lbs better off with Lump Sum on their meeting in the Welsh Champion Hurdle at the start of the year.

It seems like he has taken an age to hit top gear this term, but he could now be ready to strike, and one suspects this has been the seasonal target. He can get the better of the Irish raider Batman Girac, who must bounce back from a crashing fall at Leopardstown last time out when catching the eye.

Still, Go Dante has been here and done it, and he rates a solid candidate to land back-to-back Imperial Cups.

Back the selection at 5/16.00 or bigger.

Recommended Bet 14:25 Sandown - Back Go Dante SBK 11/2

There have been more positive signs from Goshen - 11/26.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - the last twice, and it may pay to side with the enigma in a much lesser race than his latest fifth at Ascot.

He was outpaced at Ascot in the home straight, having made a good move mid-race to get into contention, but stayed on again at the finish, opening his stride to leave a memorable impression.

The nine-year-old drops significantly in grade into a Class 3 Chase, and he has become relatively treated over fences despite having had just four starts in this sphere. He enjoys this Sandown venue and has been building towards a more considerable effort in this headgear. Providing the cheek-pieces has another positive effect; he could easily care for some lesser rivals with something to prove.

Hoe Joly Smoke is a proper one if on a going day, but he comes with risks attached, having bled on multiple occasions, including last time at Newbury. In returning to the scene of his last win, it might be Java Point who gives the selection the most to think about.

Take no less than 6/17.00.