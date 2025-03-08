Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data for Ayr, Sandown and Wolverhampton

Timeform Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has a live chance of landing the 13:50 contest at Sandown today with Belliano, a horse who has finished first or second in all three of his career starts.

Totday you can back the horse to finish in the top six at the super-boosted prices of 1/12.00 (from 4/91.44). To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Belliano to finish Top 6 in 13:50 Sandown SBK 1/1

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero haven't sent many horses to Sandown, but they clearly feel that the stiff finish will suit Melon who appeared to relish the uphill climb when successfully conceding 7 lb to Narragansett at Wetherby in January.

Melon showed fairly useful form on the Flat (stays 1¾m) and made a successful hurdling bow at Doncaster in December, before finding the company a bit hot in the Grade 2 Finale at Chepstow, for all he was far from disgraced in sixth after just a fortnight off.

He jumped well and was well in command at the finish at Wetherby and, likely to progress further for his in-form yard, he is fancied to defy this opening handicap mark of 122. He isn't top-rated with Timeform but still has a 'small p' attached to his rating and is expected to take another step forward here.

Recommended Bet Back Back Melon in the 13:15 Sandown SBK 15/8

Lucinda Russell fancied to enjoy another Saturday at Ayr; she has a profitable 18% strike-rate at the course over the last five seasons and enjoyed three winners on this card 12 months ago, one more than each of Nick Alexander and Mike Smith.

Heads Or Harps paid the price for losing momentum at the final fence when out-pointed close home by the well-treated Konfusion at Wetherby last month but there is a longer run-in after the last here.

A strong travelling 'Horse In Focus', connections will be hoping that Dance Thief - one of Smith's winners on this card 12 months ago - Stylish Recruit, and Chapel Green help force a strong enough pace to show Heads Or Harps in the best light.

Recommended Bet Back Heads or Harps SBK 7/5

Roger Varian has his string in good nick so Jabaara is taken to return in style on her first go on tapeta at the main expense of recent Kempton scorer Golden Mind.

Varian landed this listed contest in 2022 with Tinker Toy and the year-younger Jabaara looks the sort who will continue to improve with racing and age.

'Horse In Focus' Jabaara was first past the post (by a head from Raqiya) in the Oak Tree Stakes at Goodwood on her final start last year (subsequently demoted after causing interference) and she could a class edge on her rivals here.

Recommended Bet Back Jabaara in the 15:20 Wolverhampton SBK 2/1

