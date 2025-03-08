Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Belliano and Afadil have good chances on Betfair Imperial Cup day at Sandown

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul will saddle six runners on Betfair Imperial Cup day at Sandown

On the last Saturday of racing before the 2025 Cheltenham Festival Paul Nicholls has six runners on Betfair Imperial Cup day at Sandown, and he has a few good chances in the feature races on the card...

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his Saturday runners...

13:50 - Belliano

He started the season well by finishing second to The New Lion, form that looks gilt-edged now, and has since won nicely at Ascot and Market Rasen which qualified him for this final.

He's in good shape and has a lovely chance in a competitive race.

13:50 - Ken Roy

We thought he would be better than his current handicap mark and don't know why he ran below par at Cheltenham on New Year's Day.

While he has a nice light racing weight he will obviously have to improve on what he has done so far.

14:25 - Afadil

He has always been useful on flat tracks and ran another excellent race when finishing a close second in the Scottish County Hurdle at Musselburgh at the start of February.

He comes good at this time of year and the more the ground dries at Sandown the better for him with Freddie Gingell taking off a handy 3lbs.

14:25 - Sorceleur

He's made decent progress over hurdles this season and just needed the run a little bit a week ago at Newbury where he took a blow before keeping on to finish third.

I'd like to think he has come on for that outing, is now 2lbs lower and has a nice tasty weight of 10st 1lb. He's an interesting contender in a hot handicap. Drying ground will help.

16:10 - Don't Tell Su

I've always wanted to jump fences with Don't Tell Su who has been knocking on the door over hurdles this season though it was a bit too soft for him at Uttoxeter last time.

He is very much a chaser, has been schooling well over fences at home and is another who will enjoy the drying conditions.

16:45 Fire Flyer

He ran a race full of promise in finishing a close second on his debut over fences, giving weight to a smart horse at Exeter early in December, but then had a little bleed when he was pulled up at Kempton on Boxing Day.

That came at a time quite a few of our horses were not quite right. He seems much better now after a short break. We've freshened him up and I am expecting much better on ground that is coming in his favour.

Timeform Verdict

Belliano - 13:50 Sandown

 

Belliano, an easy winner on his only start in Irish points, was unlucky to bump into leading Cheltenham Festival contender The New Lion when runner-up at Chepstow in October but he went one better at Ascot and continued the positive start to his career by defying a penalty at Market Rasen.

He won that Market Rasen novice with a bit in hand and an opening BHA handicap mark of 125 could underestimate him, particularly as he looks likely to benefit from a strong gallop at this trip.

His latest Timeform report noted "he's earned a crack at something better now, with the demands of the EBF Final at Sandown early next month likely to prove right up his street".

Paul Nicholls

