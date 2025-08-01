Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for the ITV Racing from Goodwood and Newmarket

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Goodwood and Newmarket

Godolphin representative Arabian Crown is four from eight in his career so far, with two of his successes coming in softer conditions suggesting this test on an easier surface should suit against favourite Al Aasy, with whom he has 6lb to find, who would likely prefer quicker ground.

A dual Group Three winner, the son of Dubawi has proven himself at this level and shown he possesses plenty of class. He can fare better than when last seen on good to firm ground at Newmarket, when third to El Cordobes in a four-runner field, and should pose more of a threat to his shorter-priced rival than when unable to land a blow on the horse on reappearance over a shorter trip at Sandown in the spring.

Recommended Bet Back Arabian Crown in 13:20 Goodwood SBK 4/1

With a recent spin on unsuitably fast ground in a Group 3 at York behind him, Subsequent should be primed to take a hand in this Class 2 handicap. Not only will the drop in class and easier ground be welcome, but the selection looks to have exactly the right space between races judged on his profile to date.

Subsequent has posted form figures of 121112 when he is returned to the track between 18 and 24 days since his previous outing. Those narrow defeats were by a short head to Faylaq in the Mallard Handicap at Doncaster and over an inadequate 10 furlongs a Salsibury when beaten by a head.

Admittedly, the selection was beaten six lengths in a handicap here at last year's festival, but that was over 12 furlongs on fast ground when an awkward start left Subsequent on the back foot from an early stage.

Recommended Bet Back Subsequent each-way 13:55 at Goodwood SBK 9/1

Four-year-old filly Danielle makes the most appeal in the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes as she seeks her first black-type success on the back of two placed efforts at Group Three and Listed level, respectively.

Second to Max Vega over a mile-and-a-half in heavy conditions last October followed a runner-up effort behind Estrange in soft over a mile-and-a-quarter, proving on both occasions that she copes with an easier surface having previously recorded the sole success of her career when a runaway 12-length winner on soft at Wetherby on her third career start.

Last year, the daughter of Cracksman proved her class when a length-and-a-half third to subsequent Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me in a Lingfield trial over a mile-and-a-half, and this step up in trip should allow her to show further improvement based on the way she has been seen finishing off her races. She has a stamina-laden pedigree, too, being a half-sister to Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, as well as black-type achieving mile-and-a-half performers in Lion's Pride, Crimson Rosette and Purple Ribbon.

Recommended Bet Back Danielle in 14:30 Goodwood SBK 13/2

Of those drawn higher, my preference is for the Richard Fahey-trained Strike Red. Very much a hardened sprint handicapper that tends to yo-yo up and down the ratings, he has dropped back to a similar rating off which he has gained his last three wins.

Richard Fahey has been having a slightly stop-start season thus far, but he has been amongst the winners in recent days and this horse looks like he might well be bubbling up into winning form. He has shaped well a couple of times this season, but his most promising run was his latest effort at York last weekend as he came home very well from what was a poor draw to be beaten by just 1¼ lengths.

While he is known for having a liking for York, he has winning form over a wide variety of tracks and ran well in this race last year when perhaps finding the test a little bit sharp on good-to-firm ground. The slower surface will put that little bit more emphasis on stamina and he has shown a liking for an ease in the ground in the past too.

Recommended Bet Back Strike Red to win 15:05 at Goodwood SBK 10/1

Silent Love bumped into a smart one from the same stable at Haydock two starts ago, but made no mistake when off the mark herself at Haydock last time. That form has been franked by both the runner-up and sixth-place finisher winning since and Silent Love looked like a filly who could hold her own in better company when landing that contest.

Rising star Billy Loughnane is an eye-catching jockey booking and once Appleby gets these improving fillies on the right path they tend to stay there.

Recommended Bet Back Silent Love to win 15:20 Newmarket SBK 10/3

Dance In The Storm was well backed and settled much better in a first-time hood when resuming winning ways on her handicap debut over seven furlongs at Sandown two starts back, beating a next-time-out winner with plenty in hand.

She went back to her free-going ways when a beaten favourite over the same course and distance last time, but she still left the impression she was still in top form, just doing too much too soon.

This bigger field in a race which is likely to be run at a strong pace will hopefully allow her to settle better, while this sharper track should also suit her. It's worth noting she's a half-sister to a Stewards' Cup winner and has Lochangel and Lochsong further back in her pedigree, so she's bred to be smart.