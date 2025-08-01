Tomorrow's Racing Tips: Reidh primed and ready for Galway assignment

Subsequent should improve for recent York outing

With a recent spin on unsuitably fast ground in a Group 3 at York behind him, Subsequent should be primed to take a hand in this Class 2 handicap.

Not only will the drop in class and easier ground be welcome, but the selection looks to have exactly the right space between races judged on his profile to date.

Subsequent has posted form figures of 121112 when he is returned to the track between 18 and 24 days since his previous outing. Those narrow defeats were by a short head to Faylaq in the Mallard Handicap at Doncaster and over an inadequate 10 furlongs a Salsibury when beaten by a head.

Admittedly, the selection was beaten six lengths in a handicap here at last year's festival, but that was over 12 furlongs on fast ground when an awkward start left Subsequent on the back foot from an early stage.

The propensity to jump sluggishly from the stalls has proved a hindrance in the past, but in the hope this longer trip puts less of an accent on a fast start, he looks a good each-way proposition with his stable enjoying another decent week while owners Fitri and Jim Hay will have been keen to target this meeting.

Recommended Bet Back Subsequent each-way 13:55 at Goodwood SBK 9/1

By his own high standards, Richard Fahey has undergone a fairly underwhelming first half of the campaign but there have been some green shoots of recovery lately and Reidh could supplement a good week for the Yorkshire handler in Ireland.

Tropical Island sprung a 40/141.00 surprise for connections on day 17 of Galway on Thursday and their sole other runner looks to have a bright chance of winning for the second year running.

The son of Kodiac warmed up for this assignment with an eyecatching effort at Catterick last month when, after travelling sweetly for much of the seven furlong contest, he could only find the one pace at the business end. Third-home Intervention endorsed the form with victory in the Racing League on Thursday evening.

Reidh was dropped a couple of pounds for that outing which enables him to tackle this 0-70 event and, if he turns up in the same form as last year when staying on powerfully to nail Excuzio Joe on the line in a better race than this, he ought to be highly competitive.

Recommended Bet Back Reidh each-way 17:35 at Galway SBK 1/1

Could this finally be the day that everything drops right for Captain Vallo?

The seven-year-old's figures at Thirsk read a remarkable 434324332 with one of those defeats sustained at the hands of Canon's House who was winning off a paltry 67 and is now perched on a figure of 87 (ran highly commendably at Goodwood this week off that mark).

Captain Vallo was unlucky that day back in early June and his fortune hasn't really improved since given he was beaten by a head over today's course and distance 11 days late and found Sugar Baby too strong at Doncaster a month ago.

In fairness, trainer Phil Makin could also do with a change of luck judged on the passage Impartiality had to endure at Goodwood when losing out by an agonising neck on Thursday.

Given that Fast Fred also hit the frame at York last weekend and Annie Edson Taylor has also been narrowly beaten twice, I wonder quite how may many black cats populate Easingwold, but hopefully today is the day Captain Vallo finally gains some compensation for his consistency.

Recommended Bet Back Captain Vallo each-way 17:50 at Thirsk SBK SP

