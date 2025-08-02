Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets including 25/1 Glorious Goodwood pick

Katie Midwinter has a whopping EIGHT selections across the UK and Ireland cards

Classy filly could finally land a top prize with conditions to suit

Likeable sprinter can Strike in the Stewards' Cup

Godolphin representative Arabian Crown is four from eight in his career so far, with two of his successes coming in softer conditions suggesting this test on an easier surface should suit against favourite Al Aasy, with whom he has 6lb to find, who would likely prefer quicker ground.

A dual Group Three winner, the son of Dubawi has proven himself at this level and shown he possesses plenty of class. He can fare better than when last seen on good to firm ground at Newmarket, when third to El Cordobes in a four-runner field, and should pose more of a threat to his shorter-priced rival than when unable to land a blow on the horse on reappearance over a shorter trip at Sandown in the spring.

Whilst further improvement is required to reverse the form with Al Aasy, this is Arabian Crown's second run following a gelding operation and the change in conditions should be in his favour. He remains largely unexposed, too, and could potentially be capable of showing further progression as he's a lightly-raced contender.

Purchased for €600,000 as a yearling, the French-bred, who is out of dual Listed winner Dubai Rose, is a brother to Listed winner Everest Rose and a half-brother to dual Group Two winner The Juliet Rose. He has a classy profile and could remain on an upward trajectory for Charlie Appleby, capable of posing a threat in the hands of William Buick.

Recommended Bet Back Arabian Crown in 13:20 Goodwood SBK 4/1

Four-year-old filly Danielle makes the most appeal in the Group Two Lillie Langtry Stakes as she seeks her first black-type success on the back of two placed efforts at Group Three and Listed level, respectively.

Second to Max Vega over a mile-and-a-half in heavy conditions last October followed a runner-up effort behind Estrange in soft over a mile-and-a-quarter, proving on both occasions that she copes with an easier surface having previously recorded the sole success of her career when a runaway 12-length winner on soft at Wetherby on her third career start.

Last year, the daughter of Cracksman proved her class when a length-and-a-half third to subsequent Irish Oaks winner You Got To Me in a Lingfield trial over a mile-and-a-half, and this step up in trip should allow her to show further improvement based on the way she has been seen finishing off her races. She has a stamina-laden pedigree, too, being a half-sister to Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami, as well as black-type achieving mile-and-a-half performers in Lion's Pride, Crimson Rosette and Purple Ribbon.

Her dam Crimson Ribbon, who is out of Listed-placed maiden winner Victoria Cross, is a sister to dual Group Two winning middle-distance performer Bronze Cannon, as well as being a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars.

A well-bred individual, Danielle has shaped with promise to date but the best could be yet to come from her and this appears as a perfect opportunity for her to show the level of ability she does possess. Circumstances seem right for her to put in a bold bid with the extra distance and conditions likely in her favour, and she could prove tough to beat in the hands of James Doyle if she's ready to go on her return to action following a break.

Recommended Bet Back Danielle in 14:30 Goodwood SBK 13/2

Richard Fahey-trained gelding Strike Red has been running consistently well so far this year, and is only 1lb higher than his previous success when prevailing in a competitive York handicap last autumn. His latest win came in softer ground conditions and, although he is a versatile performer, an easier surface will suit.

The seven-year-old hasn't found much luck in seven appearances this year, but has made the frame on multiple occasions including when second to Completely Random at Leicester in the spring. He failed to find a clear run at a crucial stage in the race at Newcastle in June, before running with credit at Hamilton on his penultimate start then only beaten a length-and-a-quarter by Elmonjed on the Knavesmire recently.

Whilst the son of Dark Angel will need luck in-running and a favourable trip, he holds strong claims at the weights from a workable mark and has the right profile to be successful in a race of this nature. He rarely disappoints therefore is a reliable choice, capable of making his presence felt in the finish.

Making each-way appeal, Strike Red could finally be ready to strike under Billy Garritty.

Recommended Bet Back Strike Red E/W in 15:05 Goodwood SBK BSP

Six-year-old gelding Twilight Jet couldn't make an impression when appearing at this meeting on Tuesday, but he shouldn't be completely discounted from a workable mark of 96 considering some of the form he has shown in the past.

Now representing Jim and Suzi Best, the son of Twilight Son formerly resided with Michael O'Callaghan for whom he landed two Group Three prizes plus a Listed success.

Whilst his high level wins happened a couple of years ago, and he may now be past his peak, he proved last year that he still retains the ability to be competitive against tough opposition as shown when narrowly beaten by Aesop's Fables, who had placed twice at Group One level a few months prior, in a Listed Naas sprint.

Following that effort, Twilight Jet featured in Group races won by the likes of Believing and Givemethebeatboys, failing to make a significant impression, and subsequently changed hands.

Although his form figures prior to his runner-up finish on his penultimate start at Epsom, where he defied odds of 33/134.00, the gelding isn't completely exposed in handicap company and has the class to pose a threat in this sphere.

Twilight Jet cannot be completely ignored and warrants each-way consideration with eight places available under Tom Queally.

Recommended Bet Back Twilight Jet E/W in 15:05 Goodwood SBK BSP

Six-year-old gelding Butcher Hollow is an interesting contender for Thomas Cooper in this competitive Listed handicap hurdle, making each-way appeal from a rating of 124. This is his first appearance in open handicap company, and he could be well treated at the weights considering some of the form he has shown in the past.

On Rules debut in a bumper at this venue, the son of Kingston Hill recorded a four-and-a-half-length success over now 145-rated chaser The Other Mozzie, before chasing home the likes of Grade One winner Jade De Grugy and useful Cullentra pair Jigoro and Cleatus Poolaw, both rated 133, in maiden hurdles.

On his penultimate hurdling appearance, Butcher Hollow stayed on well over two-and-a-half-miles to finished a two-and-a-quarter-length third to Autoportrait at Navan, shaping as though the step up in trip would suit. He then shed his maiden tag over timber, winning at Fairyhouse by seven-lengths in convincing fashion when reversing form with Smooth Scotch, who had shown useful form previously.

Capable of further improvement, Butcher Hollow is an unknown quantity in a race of this nature but has the potential to pose a threat under Jordan Gainford, who has ridden one winner from as many rides for the stable during his career.

Recommended Bet Back Butcher Hollow E/W in 15:12 Galway SBK 16/1

Excuses can be made for Mehmas colt The Waco Kid this year, particularly when tailed off in a Listed Newmarket contest in May in which he was eased down having been reported by his jockey to have lost his action. He was keen on the front end when attempting to make all in first-time cheekpieces at Epsom in his latest start, in a race that wasn't run to suit, and has dropped 5lb since his reappearance in the Craven Stakes as a result, now making his handicap debut from a mark of 104.

Jack Nicholls eases his top-weight burden taking 7lb off, which should allow The Waco Kid to put in a competitive effort. He has the class to pose a threat in handicap company considering some of the high class form he showed as a juvenile, particularly when claiming Group Three success over the likes of Diego Ventura, Monumental and Symbol Of Honour over 7f in softer conditions last September.

The Hugo Palmer-trained contender also performed with some credit behind the likes of Black Forza and The Lion In Winter, respectively, in Group contests, and achieved a third-placed finish in Listed company at Doncaster when beaten only a length-and-a-quarter.

Things didn't go his way when featuring in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf won by Henri Matisse, as The Waco Kid was never able to become involved that day, and, although a return to form is required and further improvement necessary, it may be too early to give up on the three-year-old who clearly possesses some talent.

Recommended Bet Back The Waco Kid E/W in 15:45 Goodwood SBK 14/1

Andesite caught the eye with a strong finish at Chester recently, flying home in the straight from far back in the field at a track which can be notoriously tricky to manoeuvre, particularly when needing to make up ground late on. He was beaten only a length by the winner Showering that day over 6f, and now makes the step up to 7f from an unchanged mark of 90.

This new trip could see the son of Pinatubo to best effect, and he appears on a potentially lenient mark considering he has featured in Stakes races previously behind the likes of Cool Hoof Luke and Symbol Of Honour, and is unexposed in handicap company.

On debut at York, Andesite beat the current favourite for this race in Yah Mo Be There by a narrow margin, before being upped in class in the Gimcrack Stakes, performing with some credit in deep waters that day in a race that didn't pan out favourably for him when finishing only a length-and-a-half behind subsequent dual Group One winner Camille Pissarro, who was in sixth.

Making only his seventh start, Andesite is an intriguing contender who should put in a bold bid if he copes with the slightly softer conditions. His dam Katie's Diamond finished third at Group Three level in softer conditions, which offers some hope in his chances on an easier surface and proves there's class in the pedigree as well as being a half-brother to Group Two winner Dramatised, who was once beaten only a length in the the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint.

With six places available, Andesite can make the frame at a price of 25/126.00.

Recommended Bet Back Andesite E/W in 15:45 Goodwood SBK 25/1

Making his yard debut for Iain Jardine having recently switched from Joseph O'Brien's stable in Ireland, three-year-old gelding Junkyard Dog is one to note under Greg Fairley in this 1m5f contest.

During his debut campaign the gelding featured in races won by the likes of Galveston and Twain before shaping with some promise when sixth at Dundalk on his final start as a juvenile. He returned to action with a Navan success over Palmezzano, prevailing by half-a-length to justify 5/16.00 favouritism.

Since then, the son of Fastnet Rock has been running consistently well, including when third on hurdling debut in his latest start, and is only 4lb higher than his previous success in this contest. He has proven his staying credentials and there could be more to come from him as a stayer.

Possessing the ability to pose a threat on his British debut, Junkyard Dog makes appeal at odds of 5/16.00.