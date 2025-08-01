Saturday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data highlight three to back at Goodwood including a 20/1 shot and a top-rated Horse In Focus

Duke will be suited by longer trip

Hammer The Hammer a sprinter on the up

Dance In The Storm better than latest run

French Duke had been shaping up well prior to his win in a mile and a half handicap at this meeting 12 months ago and he progressed further when runner-up to another progressive rival on his final start last season at Ascot.

He was strong in the betting ahead of his return at Royal Ascot, too, but he was never able to get involved in that race from a less-than-ideal position, keeping on gradually in the closing stages without ever looking dangerous.

That run is entitled to have sharpened him up, however, and his best days remain ahead of him. There is also the potential for further improvement now moving up to a mile and three quarters and he can prove himself on a good mark - he tops Timeform weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back French Duke in the 13:55 Goodwood SBK 7/2

Hammer The Hammer has done nothing but progress this season, opening his account at Southwell and then making a mockery of his opening mark when stretching six lengths clear at the same course.

It was his performance at Chester which marked him out as a smart sprinter, though, overcoming a wide draw to again win impressively, displaying plenty of speed and again winning by a wide margin, something you don't often see in sprint handicaps.

Hammer The Hammer was seemingly saved for Royal Ascot after and he ran another cracker back down to five furlongs, moving through his race like a horse who is still on a good mark, beaten only by a much improved filly who has franked the form since.

He was given the Horse In Focus Flag after that performance, and the return to six furlongs should ensure Hammer The Hammer has more chance of getting to the lead easier - he looks a big plater from a 4lb higher mark.

Recommended Bet Back Hammer The Hammer in the 15:05 Goodwood SBK 5/1

Dance In The Storm was well backed and settled much better in a first-time hood when resuming winning ways on her handicap debut over seven furlongs at Sandown two starts back, beating a next-time-out winner with plenty in hand.

She went back to her free-going ways when a beaten favourite over the same course and distance last time, but she still left the impression she was still in top form, just doing too much too soon.

This bigger field in a race which is likely to be run at a strong pace will hopefully allow her to settle better, while this sharper track should also suit her. It's worth noting she's a half-sister to a Stewards' Cup winner and has Lochangel and Lochsong further back in her pedigree, so she's bred to be smart.