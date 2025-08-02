ITV Races

Saturday ITV Racing Tips: Mark Milligan's three to back at Glorious Goodwood and Newmarket

Goodwood racecourse
Mark's best Saturday bet runs at Glorious Goodwood

Mark Milligan has taken his regular look at Saturday's ITV racing and has a trio of selections at odds from 3/1 to 7/1...

  • Duke has an air of unfinished business

  • Unexposed filly can take step up in class in her stride

  • Godolphin to land Newmarket feature race

Watch Racing Only Bettor Saturday preview show

13:55 Goodwood - Back French Duke @ 3/1

Goodwood suffered a deluge on Thursday, but the ground never got as bad as the official description - as later admitted by the Clerk of the Course - and we should see drying conditions on Friday and Saturday.

With that in mind, everyone should get a fair crack at things on Saturday and French Duke has an air of unfinished business about him in this 1m 6f handicap.

Roger Varian's four-year-old was progressive in four starts last season and ran out a ready winner over 1m 4f at this meeting last year, before finding only The Reverend too strong on his final 2024 start at Ascot.

The selection made his comeback in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot in June but could never really get involved from off the pace that day and ultimately shaped as if the race was needed.

French Duke shouldn't have any trouble stepping up to this trip for the first time at a track as sharp as Goodwood and James Doyle rides this course as well as anyone, while there should be enough pace to target with quite a few prominent racers in the line-up.

Recommended Bet

Back French Duke to win 13:55 Goodwood

SBK3/1

14:30 Goodwood - Back Waardah E/W @ 7/1

I've banged the three-year-olds against older horses drum plenty of times in the last few weeks (Whirl being the latest example in the Nassau) and I fancy the improving Waardah to take care of some older fillies and mares in this 1m 6f Group 2 contest.

Owen Burrows' daughter of Postponed was off the mark on debut last season and, while she cut little ice on her first start in a handicap two starts ago, seemed to relish a step up in trip from 1m to 1m 2f when taking a listed contest at this track last time.

There's every chance she can improve even more as her stamina gets drawn out further and she receives a handy weight-for-age allowance from some smart - albeit a tad exposed - older rivals.

With just four starts under her belt, I'm expecting Waardah to progress again and it would be no surprise if she proved good enough to make a big splash in this company, for all her official mark will demand a step forward.

Recommended Bet

Back Waardah, Each-Way, in 14:30 Goodwood

SBK7/1

15:20 Newmarket - Back Silent Love @ 10/3

Marco Botti's Sioux Life commands plenty of respect on the pick of her Italian form, but she's not got anywhere near that level in two starts since joining her current yard and she looks worth taking on in this listed contest. She's been well held at both York and Haydock this season and, while this is a drop in grade from those events, it's hard to know exactly what to expect from her.

I prefer the claims of Charlie Appleby's Silent Love, who bumped into a smart one from the same stable at Haydock two starts ago, but made no mistake when off the mark herself at Haydock last time. That form has been franked by both the runner-up and sixth-place finisher winning since and Silent Love looked like a filly who could hold her own in better company when landing that contest.

Rising star Billy Loughnane is an eye-catching jockey booking and once Appleby gets these improving fillies on the right path they tend to stay there.

Billy Loughnane

Date Course/Class Horse Pos Type Dist Going
01/08/25 Newmarket (July) Beckford's Folly (Ire) 1/6 Flat 6f Good
31/07/25 Goodwood Dante's Lad (Ire) -/18 Flat 1m 1f 197y Good
31/07/25 Goodwood Richmond Stakes Chicago Call (Ire) 4/9 Flat 6f Good
31/07/25 Goodwood Dyonisos (Fr) 12/13 Flat 5f Gd/Sft
31/07/25 Goodwood Hey Tru Blue 4/11 Flat 7f Gd/Sft
31/07/25 Goodwood Tryst (Ire) 8/13 Flat 7f Gd/Sft
31/07/25 Goodwood Atherstone Warrior (Ire) 10/15 Flat 1m Gd/Sft
30/07/25 Leicester Awaken (Ire) 1/7 Flat 6f Gd/Frm
30/07/25 Leicester Aspull 3/12 Flat 7f Gd/Frm
30/07/25 Leicester Spectacular Style 4/6 Flat 1m 3f 179y Gd/Frm
Recommended Bet

Back Silent Love to win 15:20 Newmarket

SBK10/3

Recommended bets

Mark Milligan avatar

Mark Milligan

Mark Milligan is a Senior Horse Racing Analyst with Timeform Sporting Life and has been contributing to Betting.Betfair since 2021.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

