Saturday Horse Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets and Paul Nicholls insight

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet for Aintree, Doncaster and Wincanton

Tips from Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Paul Nicholls' verdict on his runners' chances

Paul Nicholls talk about his runners

Daryl Carter: "Room Service - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - rates a solid wager in this Listed contest. The improving three-year-old arrives on the back of a career-best runner-up effort at York last time when majorly inconvenienced by the draw bias. He flew home from the unfavoured side of the track and had to weave in and out of runners to make his challenge down the centre of the course eventually.

"His trainer has given him plenty of time to recover from that outing, and this prize looks like one he can land.

"His claims are boosted by a course win at Doncaster last year when landing the £300k Sales race readily. His career record on soft ground reads 211. He arrives firmly on the upgrade, is over the correct distance under the proper conditions, and is in a relatively weak Listed contest.

"There's lots to like, and this race should set up well for him so he gets a confident vote to land the cash on Saturday with the remainder of the selections bonus plays."

Recommended Bet 13:20 Doncaster - Back Room Service SBK 5/2

Katie Midwinter: "Eight-year-old Willaston is back on his last winning mark of 126 as he steps back up in trip following a respectable third-placed effort to Pretending at Uttoxeter. The reappearance should allow him to show improvement here, as he's usually the type to run better with the benefit of a recent outing.

"Sparingly seen since receiving a wind operation in August of last year, he has shown he still retains some ability when a distance second to Uncle Bert at odds of 25/126.00 at Bangor-on-Dee in March, as well as his effort when last seen, but he is yet to reach the level shown in previous seasons for Mark Walford.

"He had previously beaten Bold Endeavour back-to-back in successive victories at Cheltenham and Haydock respectively, at odds of 33/134.00 and 14/115.00, and from the same mark as his second win here, he is overpriced should he be able to finally return to those heights.

"The return to this longer distance should suit, and the better ground conditions are in his favour, too, and he may just have taken some time to get going again, having had an interrupted campaign last season. The yard has started the month well, saddling one winner, a second and third from four runners, which is another positive, and at odds of 11/112.00, Willaston makes each-way appeal."

Recommended Bet Back Willaston E/W in 13:30 Aintree SBK 11/1

James Mackie: "The sole selection from Aintree on Saturday rates as my best bet of the afternoon with Imperial Saint a class above this field.

"A very consistent hurdler last term he put it all together on his final run of the season at Ffos Las when bolting up by eight lengths.

"Put away in April, he returned at the end of October for his chase debut at Aintree over C&D and he took to fences like a natural.

"He jumped and stayed well to see off Petit Tonnerre for the inform O'Neill team, always giving the thought that there was more in the tank if he needed it.

"The gelding was only raised 4lbs for that success and having his ideal conditions again back at Aintree could make him very tought to beat.

"This is not a strong contest and although he has to give plenty of weight away off top-weight, he should be better than these."

Recommended Bet Back Imperial Saint in the 14:05 Aintree SBK 15/8

James Mackie: "Handstands looks the class act in this event and it shows just how much Ben Pauling likes the gelding by pitching him into the Grade Two Rising Stars Novices' Chase on his debut over fences.

"A PTP winner back in October 2023, he was bought for £135,000 at Cheltenham's November sale and was a highly progressive horse over hurdles.

"Making his debut under rules at Hereford over 2m4f when bolting up on good ground, he then went to Newcastle under a penalty and went on to improve again to win by a further seven lengths.

"Sent into Listed company at Huntingdon he saw off Grade 1 winner Jango Baie in impressive style, staying out the trip well.

"His only bad run of the season came on his final start at the Cheltenham Festival when no match for the likes of Ballyburn and the other Mullins Battalion in the Gallagher Novices' Chase.

"I am taking a risk from the aspect he has never jumped a fence under rules, but having watched his PTP he should take to fences extremely well, and if doing so is the best horse in the race by some way.

"Insurrection has a run under his belt over fences already this season and could have the fitness edge, but on ability Handstands should get the job done.

"He is a horse that thrives on good ground and has his ideal conditions for his chase debut."

Recommended Bet Back Handstands in the 14:23 Wincanton SBK 7/4

Paul Nicholls: "He's a thoroughly likeable individual, one of my favourites and took to fences really well last season. He goes good fresh and I always thought the Grand Sefton over the National fences would be a race to suit him.

"He looks to have a nice chance in a competitive renewal and should give Freddie Gingell a great introduction to these fences."

Paul Nicholls: "I was delighted with the way he won the Listed Hurdle at Kempton recently for the second year running.

"His jumping was very slick, as usual, and it makes sense for him to bid for a second successive victory in this Elite Hurdle before he goes chasing. Trip and ground are perfect for Rubaud who does have to concede 6lbs to two decent rivals.

"He's in great order as he bids to win the Elite Hurdle for the second year running.

Katie Midwinter: "Kevin Ryan-trained filly Lunar Eclipse is another available at enticing odds who could be able to spring a surprise on Saturday.

"The daughter of Night Of Thunder finished a promising third on debut for her new yard recently, following a break, and if she is able to improve for the outing, she could have plenty of further progression to come. This is only her fourth career start and she remains unexposed, capable of progressing far beyond her current mark of 83.

"When last seen, she stayed on nicely over a mile at Newmarket in soft conditions, beaten only half-a-length by winner Ziggy's Phoenix, with Queen's Reign in second, having been well supported in the market prior to the off, starting as favourite at 2/13.00. She couldn't accelerate as quickly as the others on that occasion, taking more time to get to top speed, indicating a step up in trip is likely to suit.

"Although she had run over a mile-and-a-quarter in Listed company previously, when outpaced on a sounder surface behind subsequent Group One winners Friendly Soul and Kalpana, these are calmer waters and the dig in the ground should be more to her liking.

"The well-bred filly is a half-sister to Listed winner Zanbaq, and promising Group Three winning juvenile Field Of Gold. There is plenty of class in the pedigree, which makes Lunar Eclipse an exciting prospect should she keep improving with experience.

"Her dam, Princess De Lune, is a sister to Puissance De Lune who won a Group Two over 7f, as well as placing a close second in a Group One over 1m2f and winning over 1m5f during his racing career, and has since produced Group Two winning top performer Moonlight Maid as a stallion. Group Two winning Queen Power is another full sibling, whilst Group One winner Zabeel Prince is a half-brother.

"The grey filly fetched €350,000 as a yearling and has shown enough promise in her first three starts to suggest she could be ready for a challenge at this level. She is less exposed than many in the field and at enticing odds, she could be worth siding with each-way in a competitive contest.

"Danielle is the one to beat on form, whilst there could be more to come from Listed winning Diamond Rain and exciting Estrange, but at short odds, they make less appeal.

"The ratings give Lunar Eclipse no chance of making the frame in this contest, but she is capable of more and her price is too big to ignore. Under Tom Eaves, she is one for the shortlist and could provide a shock result at a generous price of 22/123.00."

Recommended Bet Back Lunar Eclipse E/W in 15:10 Doncaster SBK 22/1

Daryl Carter: "I've been a little back and forth in this race over the past few days and flirted with the lure of The Changing Man at the head of affairs. However, at the time of writing, his price of 11/43.75 is very short for one of his profile, and if connections decide to hold him up again, that will be detrimental to his chances.

"I was originally interested in Forward Plan, who didn't seem to get home on his seasonal return here last year and looked to need the outing. It wouldn't surprise me if he took the same path and was spot-on for Doncaster next time in a bid to land the same race he did last year. He is also a hold-up horse.

"I like forward-going horses at Wincanton. That leads me to land on Al Dancer - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has an excellent record when fresh on the track, with form figures reading 1101111 on his seasonal debut. He sustained a wound at Sandown on his final start of the year, which is easily excused, and he was picked up late at Kempton in February by the useful Forward Plan. However, it's worth remembering that he was an excellent third in the Old Roan at Aintree this time last year following his Chepstow seasonal return romp.

"He may be more forward than Anthony Honeyball's horse at this time of year, and the 11-year-old doesn't have too many options from his mark, so I expect him to be well-tuned up for this contest. Callum Pritchard claims seven off his back, easing the burden of top weight, and his front running style will be well suited to this track, and he is lightly raced for his age.

"There is bigger than the Sportsbook price out there, but take no less than 14/115.00."

Recommended Bet 15:30 Wincanton - Back Al Dancer SBK 14/1

Kevin Blake: "The one I like is one of those that got the better of Master Builder at York last time, the Ed Bethell-trained Minstrel Knight.

"The son of Advertise is one of many that have revealed his sire's unlikely tendency to produce horses that stay particularly well given he was a sprinter himself and he is a particularly potent example of this as his form didn't get moving at all until he was upped to middle-distances.

"Having started the season off a mark of 69, three wins have seen him improve to a mark of 88, with his most recent win in a valuable three-year-old handicap over a mile-and-three-quarters at York being by far his most notable success.

"He made all in what was a steadily run race which undoubtedly put him at a tactical advantage, but he ultimately ran out the very authoritative winner and a rise of 6lb might well underestimate him. He is clearly marching forward at a rate of knots in terms of improvement and with him being the sole front runner on paper, he might well be again able to seize the tactical initiative back over this shorter trip.

"The prevailing ground will hold no fears for him, and it is surprising to see him available at the odds that he is."

Recommended Bet Back Minstrel Knight E/W in the 15:45 Doncaster SBK 14/1

