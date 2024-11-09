Paul Nicholls Saturday Runners: Rubaud firing on all cylinders in Elite Hurdle title defence

Paul Nicholls fields nine runners on Saturday

Rubaud in top form ahead of Elite Hurdle title defence

Insurrection has his ground to go close

Outlaw Peter takes on the National fences

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

🏇 Paul's Ditcheat Decs



A busy weekend for the Betfair ambassador with a possible 6 runners at Exeter today and plenty more on Saturday. @BetfairBarry gets the latest from @PFNicholls. pic.twitter.com/dv6qaYjO9L -- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) November 8, 2024

He is down to run at Exeter on Friday and that is still the plan unless I find the ground is quicker than ideal for him.

If that is the case then we have the option of switching him to Wincanton on Saturday. He just needed his first run of the season at Exeter and has come on plenty for it.

He ran tidily on his seasonal debut at Kempton, should improve for it and his jockey Ben Bromley rides him regularly at home.

Trip and ground should suit Beau Balko who put up a number of good efforts last season.

I have two runners in a race I'd love to win because it is named after my great friend and ally Richard Barber. Sabrina always needs her first run of the season to bring her on and can take time to find her form.

She is a tough mare who enjoys good ground and has won a race every year she has been with us. Sabrina was raised a few pounds for her latest victory at Wincanton in April so it helps that her jockey Jay Tidball takes off a handy 5lbs.

She's useful and got off the mark over two and three-quarter miles at this track in February.

She's very fit and well, her handicap mark of 112 seems very fair and she should have a decent chance provided there is enough cut in the ground for her.

I have quite high hopes for Insurrection this season and have had this race in mind for him since his pleasing debut over fences at Chepstow three weeks ago. We've often done well in the Rising Stars with horses that ran well at Chepstow.

It looks a competitive renewal but Insurrection has come on for his first run, the ground is in his favour and he worked really well on Wednesday morning.

I was delighted with the way he won the Listed Hurdle at Kempton recently for the second year running.

His jumping was very slick, as usual, and it makes sense for him to bid for a second successive victory in this Elite Hurdle before he goes chasing. Trip and ground are perfect for Rubaud who does have to concede 6lbs to two decent rivals.

He's in great order as he bids to win the Elite Hurdle for the second year running.

I always like to target the Badger Beer Chase at my local track and have felt for months that Mofasa would be an ideal candidate for it.

His owner Lynne Maclennan also has the favourite Lord Accord running in her colours but Mofasa goes well fresh and he schooled tidily for Harry Cobden on Thursday morning. He is in very good shape and I'd like to think he has a lovely chance.

We bought him in May after he was just run out of it on his debut in quite a well contested bumper in Ireland the previous month.

He's ready to start and will be going hurdling soon but I will be checking the ground before letting him take his chance.

Aintree

He's a thoroughly likeable individual, one of my favourites and took to fences really well last season. He goes good fresh and I always thought the Grand Sefton over the National fences would be a race to suit him.

He looks to have a nice chance in a competitive renewal and should give Freddie Gingell a great introduction to these fences.

Timeform Verdict

Insurrection - 14:23 Wincanton

Insurrection was a lightly-raced winner in points who fetched £92,000 when picked up by these connections at the Tatts Cheltenham sale in January last year.

He looked a bright prospect when making a winning start over hurdles at Exeter 12 months ago, too, readily stretching clear of a next-time-out winner and he ran to a similar level when closing last season with another win at Hereford in April.

Insurrection appeals as the type who will reach an even higher level of form over fences, and he went with plenty of promise on his debut in this sphere on his return from six months off in a listed event at Chepstow last month.

He showed a clear aptitude for fences and, with plenty of runners from this yard needing their first run, he is expected to strip much fitter now and take a big step forward.

