Daryl Carter's Tips: 10/1, 14/1 and 14/1 selections accompany a Doncaster Saturday NAP

Room Service - 5/23.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - rates a solid wager in this Listed contest. The improving three-year-old arrives on the back of a career-best runner-up effort at York last time when majorly inconvenienced by the draw bias. He flew home from the unfavoured side of the track and had to weave in and out of runners to make his challenge down the centre of the course eventually.

His trainer has given him plenty of time to recover from that outing, and this prize looks like one he can land.

His claims are boosted by a course win at Doncaster last year when landing the £300k Sales race readily. His career record on soft ground reads 211. He arrives firmly on the upgrade, is over the correct distance under the proper conditions, and is in a relatively weak Listed contest.

There's lots to like, and this race should set up well for him so he gets a confident vote to land the cash on Saturday with the remainder of the selections bonus plays.

Recommended Bet 13:20 Doncaster - Back Room Service SBK 5/2

This is an open race, and the one that looks well overpriced is Greyval - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who is open to improvement now moving up in distance and is worth forgiving her latest run on heavy ground at Stratford when a well-backed favourite.

The five-year-old was a winner over 1m4f on the flat in France and was a listed winner over hurdles as a Juvenile, beating the useful Arclight, rated 135 over fences and 129 over hurdles. She cruised to victory at Huntingdon over the 113-rated Golden Glance at heavy odds on under a penalty and was thrown into Grade 1 company in her Juvenile season and finished a not disgraced eighth at Aintree. Her seasonal return last year was a positive run in a hot Class 2 race at Ascot when failing to have the pace to challenge over 1m7f, and her seasonal return this year was an eye-catching run at Market Rasen behind Saint Riquier in a race that recorded the fastest time on the card.

Today, she returns to a faster surface, and the move up in trip is an avenue for further improvement from a lowly rating of 114. She should relish this stiffer stamina test for the first time by a Motivator Dam and Sire, The Grey Gatsby. She looks like a fair each-way bet at 14/115.00 or bigger with four places on offer.

Recommended Bet 13:45 Wincanton - Back Greyval SBK 14/1

It might be worth taking a swing with Idalko Bihoue - 10/111.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who was excellent at the start of last season with a dominant victory at Cheltenham in the process, looking like a horse that could scale high heights in the Novice Chase division. He must have had something amiss following that effort, considering we didn't see him until December, and that wouldn't be the MO of the yard to give him a break at that time of year.

He blew out at Kempton and was not seen again until April. He has had his issues, but the six-year-old is very talented on his day, and I expect him to take well to these fences at the first time of asking and catching him fresh looks the angle to see an improved performance. He sits on a very workable rating of 132 on the balance of his form, which includes a Grade 1 Challow Hurdle third. The stamina test of this assignment should suit him, and good ground is ideal, so he ticks plenty of boxes for a small swing at double-figure odds.

Recommended Bet 14:40 Aintree - Back Idalko Bihoue SBK 10/1



The horse that's overpriced in this race is Ralph Beckett's Treasure - 15/28.50 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who took a big step back in the correct direction in a handicap last time at Newmarket when sticking to the task strongly at the finish.

Connections have a good record in this race, and she looks to be back on the right track. She should relish today's soft ground. She was only narrowly behind Danielle at Lingfield in the Oaks trial behind the 113-rated You Got To Me. That form sets the standard in this race by a clear margin, and the selection will be suited better by this trip than the short-priced favourite. She arrives here fresher than her counterpart, having had a mid-season break, and her unexposed profile is a big draw.

I expect her to figure in this contest and, at the very least, hit the frame. Estrange is full of potential and could have much more to offer returned to this surface, but she has more to prove than Treasure. Both horses should be of interest in opposing the favourite.

Recommended Bet 15:10 Doncaster - Back Treasure SBK 15/2

I've been a little back and forth in this race over the past few days and flirted with the lure of The Changing Man at the head of affairs. However, at the time of writing, his price of 11/43.75 is very short for one of his profile, and if connections decide to hold him up again, that will be detrimental to his chances.

I was originally interested in Forward Plan, who didn't seem to get home on his seasonal return here last year and looked to need the outing. It wouldn't surprise me if he took the same path and was spot-on for Doncaster next time in a bid to land the same race he did last year. He is also a hold-up horse.

I like forward-going horses at Wincanton. That leads me to land on Al Dancer - 14/115.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - who has an excellent record when fresh on the track, with form figures reading 1101111 on his seasonal debut. He sustained a wound at Sandown on his final start of the year, which is easily excused, and he was picked up late at Kempton in February by the useful Forward Plan. However, it's worth remembering that he was an excellent third in the Old Roan at Aintree this time last year following his Chepstow seasonal return romp.

He may be more forward than Anthony Honeyball's horse at this time of year, and the 11-year-old doesn't have too many options from his mark, so I expect him to be well-tuned up for this contest. Callum Pritchard claims seven off his back, easing the burden of top weight, and his front running style will be well suited to this track, and he is lightly raced for his age.

There is bigger than the Sportsbook price out there, but take no less than 14/115.00.

Recommended Bet 15:30 Wincanton - Back Al Dancer SBK 14/1

