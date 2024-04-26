Saturday at Sandown Cheat Sheet: Best bets and ambassador insight

Rachael Blackmore on Amirite in the Gold Cup

No. 7 Secret Squirrel SBK 7/1 EXC 8.8 Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 126

Daryl Carter says: "Connections have bided their time with Secret Squirrel this season. I found myself asking why they were not going into a handicap, but they qualified for this race on his hurdle debut, and this may have been the plan from the get-go. Good ground is a big positive to his chances with form figures of 211, and it's very tough to see him run a poor race, providing David Bass gains a good early position."

No. 5 Hitman (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Paul Nicholls: "He has had issues over the years but is smart on his day as he showed when chasing home Shiskin in the Denman Chase at Newbury in February. Next time he couldn't handle the deep ground in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham.

"I've always thought this race over a trip of two miles, six furlongs on good ground should be ideal for Hitman. He is in good shape, escapes any penalties and wearing blinkers first time could make a difference. I've kept him fresh for this and think he has a great chance."

No. 10 Amirite (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: 142

Rachael Blackmore says: "He stayed on well the last day to finish fourth in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas. He hasn't run since then, but he has been in really good order at home.

"He should appreciate the ground at Sandown, and we hope that he will stay the trip. It is obviously a really competitive race, it's a top-class handicap chase, but we hope that he can run a big race."

No. 14 Rapper SBK 20/1 EXC 40 Trainer: Henry Daly

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 10lbs

OR: 138

Alan Dudman says: "As I like Minella Cocooner's chances the most for the win, Rapper has drawn me in, and not because he's by that tricky sire Scorpion. And there's perhaps a touch of the Scorpions about him.

"He fell in the Kim Muir at the 17th last time and was still in touch, and backing a faller is perhaps never a wise move, but he's been a fairly decent jumper in his time and he got close to Threeunderthrufive at Ascot back in February.

Headgear is important to him as he won in cheekpieces and now has the visor, but he has looked good when he is on a going day and stayed very strongly to win up the Cheltenham hill last winter on New Year's Day. That came over 3m2f and I have no qualms with the trip and as he can travel well and a big field might perk him up."

No. 3 Sam Brown SBK 22/1 EXC 29 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 12

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 154

Tony Calvin says: "I always had him pegged as a soft ground horse but he has arguably proven otherwise of late - I say arguably as Timeform called it soft at Aintree last time, and good to soft at Ascot the time before - and it can only be his age that makes him available at 33s.

"Back him at 30.0 or bigger on the Betfair Exchange. In fact, 25s+ there will be fine (he is a general 25, and 33s in a place, in the wider marketplace). Yes, he may be taken out of his comfort zone early here - there is a possibility he simply may not get into it - but hopefully he can keep tabs on them and come home late and strong. And he is one horse of mine who would not have minded the watering, and any more rain."

Ryan Moore says: "He clearly had a truncated campaign last year, but he returned to run a couple of very good races at the back-end. He was obviously even better in 2022, when he went unbeaten, and won four Group 1s in a row.

"He actually started off by winning this very race that year, and we are very happy with him at home. He is the obvious one to beat."

