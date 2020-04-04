Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 4 April

#4 Scarlet City - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30 BST)

The last time Scarlet City ran on turf, he produced an impressive performance to win at Indiana Grand, recording a very fast time figure. The return to turf from dirt today should see him much closer to form than on his last few starts, and he can get back to winning ways.

#5 Vigilantes Way - Tampa Bay R4 (19:00 BST)

While Estilo Talentso is clearly the one to beat based on her last effort, there may be some value in taking her on with Vigilantes Way, who runs on Lasix for the first time. The selection was third on debut at Aqueduct in December, and her trainer has a fine record with the few runners he sends to this track.

#8 Fort King - Tampa Bay R6 (20:00 BST)

In a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning, the one to side with may well be Fort King, who makes plenty of appeal back on dirt after a poor turf run last time. Morning Line favourite White Drill is the one to beat, but he is now looking quite exposed after 11 starts.

