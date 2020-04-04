To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 4 April

US racing
Timeform pick out three bets in the US tonight
Join today
View market

Timeform bring you their three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday...

"...makes plenty of appeal back on dirt after a poor turf run last time..."

Timeform on Fort King

#4 Scarlet City - Tampa Bay R3 (18:30 BST)

The last time Scarlet City ran on turf, he produced an impressive performance to win at Indiana Grand, recording a very fast time figure. The return to turf from dirt today should see him much closer to form than on his last few starts, and he can get back to winning ways.

#5 Vigilantes Way - Tampa Bay R4 (19:00 BST)

While Estilo Talentso is clearly the one to beat based on her last effort, there may be some value in taking her on with Vigilantes Way, who runs on Lasix for the first time. The selection was third on debut at Aqueduct in December, and her trainer has a fine record with the few runners he sends to this track.

#8 Fort King - Tampa Bay R6 (20:00 BST)

In a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning, the one to side with may well be Fort King, who makes plenty of appeal back on dirt after a poor turf run last time. Morning Line favourite White Drill is the one to beat, but he is now looking quite exposed after 11 starts.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#4 Scarlet City – Tampa Bay R3 (18:30 BST)
#5 Vigilantes Way – Tampa Bay R4 (19:00 BST)
#8 Fort King – Tampa Bay R6 (20:00 BST)

Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.

Tampa (US) 4th Apr (R3 5f Allw Claim)

Saturday 4 April, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Purple Monster
No Way Never
Philosophy
Scarlet City
The Zip Zip Man
Notacatbutacard
Midnight Blue Note
Im Cardinal
Mr Lightning Boy
Kholstomer
Lem Me Tel Ya
Johnny U
Candy Cove
Smoky Blues
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 4th Apr (R4 7f Mdn)

Saturday 4 April, 7.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Reign Showers
Biscayne Bay
Red Venus
Pythoness
Vigilantes Way
Estilo Talentoso
Double That
Sinister Siren
Up
Down

Bet slip

Tampa (US) 4th Apr (R6 6f Mdn Claim)

Saturday 4 April, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Blame Bishop
Mister Mister
Sterling Judge
Kobe Fifty Two
Not Telling
Cool Hand Lute
Rekker
Fort King
Row The Boat
White Drill
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles