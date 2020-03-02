To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Monday 2 March

Racing in Ireland
There is jumps racing from Leopardstown on Monday
Timeform bring you their three best bets at Leopardstown on Monday...

"...he inspires plenty of confidence as he bids to get off the mark."

Timeform on Power Of Pause

Barnaviddaun - 13:45 Leopardstown

Back over hurdles after showing a smidgen of ability in bumpers, Barnaviddan showed much more than the first time he competed in this sphere when runner-up at Fairyhouse last month, and would have given the winner more to think about but for a mistake two out. He is open to further improvement in this code and, in receipt of weight from the whole field, he is taken to build on his most recent effort and open his hurdles account at the third time of asking.

Bridge Native - 16:00 Leopardstown

Bridge Native got off the mark over fences at the third time of asking when driven clear to land a Tranmore novice in January, and ran at least as well in defeat when runner-up on her handicap chase debut at Clonmel just eight days later. She remained in form back over hurdles when fourth at Down Royal last time, but her future surely lies over the larger obstacles. Reverted to chasing here, she remains with plenty of potential in this sphere, and with the longer trip also taken to be a positive, all looks set fair for a bold showing.

Power Of Pause - 16:30 Leopardstown

Power Of House was successful on his sole outing in points, beating home a subsequent hurdles winner, and though he failed to justify strong support on his Rules debut at Thurles last time, he went down only to one with more experience and still put plenty of distance between himself and the remainder of the field. He shouldn't have much trouble going one better here, particularly given the way he travelled through the race last time, so, with further progress anticipated, he inspires plenty of confidence as he bids to get off the mark.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site

