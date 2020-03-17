To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

Horses jumping a fence
There's jumps racing in Ireland on Tuesday
Timeform identify their three best bets at Down Royal and Wexford on Tuesday...

"...he looks to have been let in lightly..."

Timeform on Shakeytry

Stoughan Cross - 14:25 Down Royal

Stoughan Cross finally opened his account over hurdles at Punchestown last time, cashing in on a much lower rating than his chase mark. He only had to be kept up to his work to prevail and, still rated much lower in this sphere, he is capable of following up. This is not a strong contest but the lightly raced Plentiful ran well when third at Clonmel last time and appeals as the main danger.

Kitten Rock - 16:25 Wexford

Kitten Rock has been lightly raced in recent years but showed that he retains plenty of ability when runner-up at Thurles last month , getting to within three-quarters of a length of the winner. He remains well treated on his old form and should go close if building on his latest effort.

Shakeytry - 17:00 Wexford

Shakeytry won on his final start over hurdles and he is building a solid profile over fences, finishing placed on all four completed chase starts. He was a creditable third at Leopardstown this month, impressing with how strongly he travelled, and he looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut in this sphere.

Want to know how these tips get on? You can find today's horse racing results on the Timeform website.

DownR 17th Mar (2m3f Hcap Hrd)

Tuesday 17 March, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Kristian Goingwel
Stoughan Cross
Plentiful
Mary Of De Sorrows
Bellaney Gem
Bracka Lily
Running Skeard
Villa Moura
Rossmores Pride
Wee Small Hours
Demophon
Drumconnor Girl
Charlie Bit Me
Klassy Kay
James Boru
Junius Brutus
Anjilina
Wex 17th Mar (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 17 March, 4.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Scoir Mear
Spare Brakes
Kitten Rock
Just Get Cracking
Fine Theatre
My Manekineko
Powersbomb
Wex 17th Mar (2m Nov Hcap Chs)

Tuesday 17 March, 5.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Shakeytry
Conright Boy
Niccolai
Weihnachts
Shimmer And Shine
Arverne
Duke of Kilcorral
Timeform,

