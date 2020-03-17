Timeform Irish SmartPlays: Tuesday 17 March

Stoughan Cross - 14:25 Down Royal

Stoughan Cross finally opened his account over hurdles at Punchestown last time, cashing in on a much lower rating than his chase mark. He only had to be kept up to his work to prevail and, still rated much lower in this sphere, he is capable of following up. This is not a strong contest but the lightly raced Plentiful ran well when third at Clonmel last time and appeals as the main danger.

Kitten Rock - 16:25 Wexford

Kitten Rock has been lightly raced in recent years but showed that he retains plenty of ability when runner-up at Thurles last month , getting to within three-quarters of a length of the winner. He remains well treated on his old form and should go close if building on his latest effort.

Shakeytry - 17:00 Wexford

Shakeytry won on his final start over hurdles and he is building a solid profile over fences, finishing placed on all four completed chase starts. He was a creditable third at Leopardstown this month, impressing with how strongly he travelled, and he looks to have been let in lightly on his handicap debut in this sphere.