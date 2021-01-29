Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight this weekend

Paul Nicholls: Couldn't be happier with Copper and he has leading each-way claims

Paul Nicholls has four runners at Doncaster on Saturday, including a horse that he says is in seriously good order ahead of a tilt at the day's feature race.

He says: "Doncaster suits Give Me A Copper well, he handles the ground and we know he is a proper stayer. He is in serious order at the moment which is key to his performance. When he is right he is a good horse."

Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin backs Irish Roe to upset the odds

Tony Calvin makes the case for backing a 10-year-old outsider against Nicky Henderson's favourite at Doncaster and sticks to his guns on his ante-post bet from earlier in the week.

Tony says: "This smooth-traveller would probably prefer better ground too, but she has form on soft and, is unpenalised, unlike the market leaders, so quotes of 12/1+ have reeled me in... "

Gordon Elliott: Braeside has very solid chance at Fairyhouse

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott discusses his six runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday afternoon including his best chance of the day in the opener.

He says: "This horse will be at his best over further but he has already shown this season that he is at home over this sort of trip and I think he is lining up with a very solid chance."

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Doncaster on Saturday including one with the potential to kick on.

They say: "There are plenty in this race with a chance, but only two horses have a Timeform small 'p' attached to their rating, denoting potential for further improvement, and one of those, Mercutio Rock, makes plenty of appeal."

Joseph O'Brien: Choungaya and Mighty Blue the pick of my Fairyhouse runners

Joseph O'Brien has six runners in just three races at Fairyhouse on Saturday, but the Betfair Ambassador is confident of at least two of his sextet performing well.

He says: "She takes on the winner of that race again in this, but she is better off at the weights and is likely to be open to further improvement, so I'd be hopeful she can run another big race."

Olly Murphy: The Butcher Said can go well in Doncaster feature

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has just the one runner on Saturday and it's one he believes can go well in Doncaster's feature race.

He says: "He's had a nice break and has freshened up. He's a horse who could run well at a big price if staying three miles in these conditions."