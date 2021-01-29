Joseph O'Brien: Choungaya and Mighty Blue the pick of my Saturday Fairyhouse runners

Conditions and easier race will suit Choungaya

12:20 - Choungaya and Fakir

Choungaya ran a great race on his chasing debut last season, but hasn't really built on that since. He was outclassed in the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown's Christmas meeting, but he is entitled to be much more competitive in this class of maiden chase. Conditions will suit and hopefully he'll run well. He would be a deserving winner.

Fakir was a progressive novice hurdler, but hasn't put it together over fences yet. He'll need to find significant improvement to get involved in the finish.

Blue can run a Mighty race with weights in her favour

13:58 - Mighty Blue, Castra Vetera and Lunar Display

No. 12 Mighty Blue (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: -

Mighty Blue is a classy filly on the Flat and it was good to see her take a strong step forward from her hurdling debut to finish second to Gauloise in a Listed mares' novice hurdle at Thurles last time. She takes on the winner of that race again in this, but she is better off at the weights and is likely to be open to further improvement, so I'd be hopeful she can run another big race.

Castra Vetera is a three-time bumper winner and we were happy with her hurdling debut at Naas last time. Her jumping was good in the main and she just bumped into a better one on the day in Delvino. She is entitled to come on well from that experience and we're happy to roll the dice with her in this stronger race.

Lunar Display won a bumper last season and has been acquitting herself well over hurdles this season. Her official rating of 116 leaves her with plenty to find with the main contenders, but we'll let her take her chance as getting her some more black type by sneaking into the frame would be a great result. We don't have much to lose by having a go at it.

Hard to fancy

15:08 - Wanchu Bach

Wanchu Bach hasn't shown much to date and is hard to fancy.