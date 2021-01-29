To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: The Butcher Said can go well in Doncaster feature

Betfiar Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has just the one runner at Doncaster on Saturday

With Cheltenham abandoned, Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has just the one runner on Saturday, and it's one he believes can go well in Doncaster's feature race...

He can go well if staying the trip in these conditions

Doncaster 15:15 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said has done well over fences so far this term and he's a horse I always thought would run well in a big handicap. We probably ran him a bit quick back at Newcastle the last day, but he's had a nice break and has freshened up. He's a horse who could run well at a big price if staying three miles in these conditions.

