- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 9lbs
- OR: 139
Olly Murphy: The Butcher Said can go well in Doncaster feature
With Cheltenham abandoned, Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has just the one runner on Saturday, and it's one he believes can go well in Doncaster's feature race...
He can go well if staying the trip in these conditions
Doncaster 15:15 - The Butcher Said
The Butcher Said has done well over fences so far this term and he's a horse I always thought would run well in a big handicap. We probably ran him a bit quick back at Newcastle the last day, but he's had a nice break and has freshened up. He's a horse who could run well at a big price if staying three miles in these conditions.