- Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill
- Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: 112
Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday
Timeform highlight three horses worth backing at Doncaster on Saturday...
"...she remains very much the one to beat on that evidence."
Timeform on Marie's Rock
Mercutio Rock - 12:55 Doncaster
There are plenty in this race with a chance, but only two horses have a Timeform small 'p' attached to their rating, denoting potential for further improvement, and one of those, Mercutio Rock, makes plenty of appeal. Fourth in a Chepstow bumper in October, Jonjo O'Neill's charge made a promising start over hurdles at the same venue when runner-up in a two-mile novice the following month. He very much caught the eye when fourth at Uttoxeter last time, not at all subjected to a hard ride, and he remains capable of better, particularly now sent handicapping.
Marie's Rock - 14:05 Doncaster
Marie's Rock could only manage seventh in the listed race that Floressa won at Newbury in November, but she was certainly not seen to best effect on that occasion, incidents either side of the second last putting paid to her chances of victory, and she looks worth chancing based on her previous form. She looked a most exciting prospect when making it three wins from three in a Taunton listed event in December 2019, and she remains very much the one to beat on that evidence.
Who's In The Box - 15:50 Doncaster
Who's In The Box immediately bettered his hurdling form when finishing runner-up on his first attempt over fences at Southwell in November, and he ran to a similar level when again finding just one too good at Wetherby the following month. He showed improved form to get off the mark at Market Rasen last time, demonstrating a good attitude as he gamely held off the runner-up, who has incidentally come out and won since. He remains lightly raced and could have more to offer in this sphere, so he gets the vote to defy a 6 lb rise and go in again.
Smart Stat
CANELO - 15:15 Doncaster
2 - Alan King's number of winners in past 10 runnings
NRMB On Antepost Cheltenham Bets
Betfair Sportsbook are now officially non runner money back on all 2021 Cheltenham Festival races. “NRMB” applies to all bets placed after 10:00am on Tuesday 12th January. The promotion applies to both new and existing customers with registered Betfair accounts. Terms and conditions apply.
Recommended bets
Mercutio Rock - 12:55 Doncaster
Marie's Rock - 14:05 Doncaster
Who's In The Box - 15:50 Doncaster
Looking for a great app that offers form and results? Download the free Timeform horse racing app.
Donc 30th Jan (2m3f Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sunset West
|Mercutio Rock
|Corri Lindo
|Rough Night
|Lemon T
|En Couleur
|Dash Of Blue
|Keep Rolling
|Dorking Boy
|Lifeisahighway
|Sayar
|Clemento
|Enfin Phil
|Aliandy
|Whiskey And Water
|Oksana
Donc 30th Jan (2m Grd 2 Mares Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 2.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Floressa
|Maries Rock
|Miranda
|Raynas World
|Irish Roe
|Sopat
Donc 30th Jan (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Saturday 30 January, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Whos In The Box
|Special Acceptance
|The Late Legend
|Mercian Knight
|Rathlin Rose
|Financial Outcome
|Well Smitten
|Horatio Hornblower
|Ten Sixty
|Coral
|Agamemmon