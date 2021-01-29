Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Mercutio Rock - 12:55 Doncaster

There are plenty in this race with a chance, but only two horses have a Timeform small 'p' attached to their rating, denoting potential for further improvement, and one of those, Mercutio Rock, makes plenty of appeal. Fourth in a Chepstow bumper in October, Jonjo O'Neill's charge made a promising start over hurdles at the same venue when runner-up in a two-mile novice the following month. He very much caught the eye when fourth at Uttoxeter last time, not at all subjected to a hard ride, and he remains capable of better, particularly now sent handicapping.

No. 11 Mercutio Rock (Fr) EXC 5 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 112

Marie's Rock - 14:05 Doncaster

Marie's Rock could only manage seventh in the listed race that Floressa won at Newbury in November, but she was certainly not seen to best effect on that occasion, incidents either side of the second last putting paid to her chances of victory, and she looks worth chancing based on her previous form. She looked a most exciting prospect when making it three wins from three in a Taunton listed event in December 2019, and she remains very much the one to beat on that evidence.

No. 2 Marie's Rock (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: James Bowen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Who's In The Box - 15:50 Doncaster

Who's In The Box immediately bettered his hurdling form when finishing runner-up on his first attempt over fences at Southwell in November, and he ran to a similar level when again finding just one too good at Wetherby the following month. He showed improved form to get off the mark at Market Rasen last time, demonstrating a good attitude as he gamely held off the runner-up, who has incidentally come out and won since. He remains lightly raced and could have more to offer in this sphere, so he gets the vote to defy a 6 lb rise and go in again.