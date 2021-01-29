To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Cheltenham Tips

Horse Racing Tips

Racing...Only Bettor

Weighed In

Today's Racing Results

Today's Racecards

Gordon Elliott: Braeside has very solid chance at Fairyhouse

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott
Gordon has six runners at Fairyhouse

Betfair Ambassador Gordon Elliott discusses his six runners at Fairyhouse on Saturday afternoon including his best chance of the day in the opener...

"This horse will be at his best over further but he has already shown this season that he is at home over this sort of trip and I think he is lining up with a very solid chance."

Best Chance on Saturday - Braeside (12:20)

Best Chance - Braeside (12:20)

Should be at home here and in with a chance

12:20 - Braeside

I'm happy with how he has shaped up over fences so far. I think he has performed to quite a decent standard and his latest second to Fild D'oudairies at Navan reads well in light of that one's good run against Envoi Allen a couple of weeks ago.

This horse will be at his best over further but he has already shown this season that he is at home over this sort of trip and I think he is lining up with a very solid chance.

Stepping up with an each-way chance

13:23 - Robin Deuz Pois

She is stepping up in trip from her last couple of runs but I don't think that will be a problem for her as she won over just short of three miles last season.

She ran respectably at Navan last time but would need to improve on that. Her previous showing in a useful mares' handicap chase at this track would give her a chance. She's got an each way chance.

May struggle against quality opponents

13:58 - The Sliding Rock

She's a lovely, honest mare and she has been progressing well all season. I think there could even be more to come from her but ideally a longer trip would suit her better. This does look like a very hot mares novice hurdle, so I'm hoping she will run her usual solid race. But I think over this trip at this level of competition she could be vulnerable.

Struggling pair are best watched

15:43 - Direct Fire & Foxhole

Direct Fire struggled badly at Naas last time having previously run to a respectable level on his first two outings. At Naas we dropped him back to two miles, which was a mistake as he wants this sort of trip, so I'm hoping the switch to this distance will help. This is a maiden restricted to horses who have never been placed so this race does also represent a drop in grade. Hopefully he will run a solid race.

Foxhole has struggled so far this season although he has run better than his final position would suggest on a couple of occasions. His last run at Navan was his best one of the season but he still has to improve to get into the shake up here. Handicap hurdles probably represent his best chance of success so he is best watched for the moment.

Can compete (if he does everything right)

16:18 - Multifactorial

He's been disappointing since going hurdling last season. His form in bumpers was quite decent but he just hasn't been able to perform to the same level as a hurdler. He was beaten over 20 lengths in a Navan handicap last time out but that was probably a respectable enough effort and I wouldn't be surprised if he was good enough to reach the frame here. He has got to do everything right, though, which is something he has struggled to do over hurdles so far.

Fairy 30th Jan (2m5f Beg Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 30 January, 12.20pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Braeside
Choungaya
Et Dite
Knockmoylan
Fakir
Madison To Monroe
Avellino
Beating The Odds
An Marcach
Keep The Peace
The Cool Dude
Black Samurai
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Gordon Elliott

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles