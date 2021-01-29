Gordon Elliott: Braeside has very solid chance at Fairyhouse

Best Chance - Braeside (12:20)

Should be at home here and in with a chance

12:20 - Braeside

I'm happy with how he has shaped up over fences so far. I think he has performed to quite a decent standard and his latest second to Fild D'oudairies at Navan reads well in light of that one's good run against Envoi Allen a couple of weeks ago.

No. 4 Braeside (Ire) EXC 1.18 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

This horse will be at his best over further but he has already shown this season that he is at home over this sort of trip and I think he is lining up with a very solid chance.

Stepping up with an each-way chance

13:23 - Robin Deuz Pois

She is stepping up in trip from her last couple of runs but I don't think that will be a problem for her as she won over just short of three miles last season.

No. 6 Robin Deuz Pois (Ire) EXC 1.75 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 103

She ran respectably at Navan last time but would need to improve on that. Her previous showing in a useful mares' handicap chase at this track would give her a chance. She's got an each way chance.

May struggle against quality opponents

13:58 - The Sliding Rock

She's a lovely, honest mare and she has been progressing well all season. I think there could even be more to come from her but ideally a longer trip would suit her better. This does look like a very hot mares novice hurdle, so I'm hoping she will run her usual solid race. But I think over this trip at this level of competition she could be vulnerable.

Struggling pair are best watched

15:43 - Direct Fire & Foxhole

Direct Fire struggled badly at Naas last time having previously run to a respectable level on his first two outings. At Naas we dropped him back to two miles, which was a mistake as he wants this sort of trip, so I'm hoping the switch to this distance will help. This is a maiden restricted to horses who have never been placed so this race does also represent a drop in grade. Hopefully he will run a solid race.

Foxhole has struggled so far this season although he has run better than his final position would suggest on a couple of occasions. His last run at Navan was his best one of the season but he still has to improve to get into the shake up here. Handicap hurdles probably represent his best chance of success so he is best watched for the moment.

Can compete (if he does everything right)

16:18 - Multifactorial

He's been disappointing since going hurdling last season. His form in bumpers was quite decent but he just hasn't been able to perform to the same level as a hurdler. He was beaten over 20 lengths in a Navan handicap last time out but that was probably a respectable enough effort and I wouldn't be surprised if he was good enough to reach the frame here. He has got to do everything right, though, which is something he has struggled to do over hurdles so far.