Paul Nicholls: Couldn't be happier with Copper and he has leading each-way claims

Been unlucky so far but up against it here

Doncaster 13:30 - Fast Buck

He is obviously up against it against Shiskin but has run really well in both starts over fences since joining us in the summer and with a bit of luck would have won each time. He was going best when he came down in front at the second last at Hereford before being chinned on the line by East Illic after a sustained duel at Doncaster. He was giving lumps of weight to the winner and should gain some valuable experience in this.

Leading chance with lots in her favour

Doncaster 14:05 - Miranda

She won gamely on her return to action at Ludlow early in December and was then beaten barely a length when fourth in a tight finish at Musselburgh on New Year's Day. I have a feeling the galloping nature of the Doncaster track will be more suitable for Miranda who loves soft ground and worked great on Thursday morning. She must have a leading chance.

Nice race to target but he won't run if ground is too deep

Doncaster 14:40 - Flash Collonges (NON-RUNNER)

He is a lovely chasing prospect who is progressing nicely and won well at Wincanton three weeks ago despite running green when clear on the run-in. This is a handy target for him at this stage of his career and he is learning all the time. But he doesn't want deep ground so if the going gets really testing he will not run.

Course and ground suit and he's in serious order

Doncaster 15:15 - Give Me A Copper

No. 3 Give Me A Copper (Ire) SBK 16/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 149

He hasn't been the easiest to train and made a very pleasing return from a year off when keeping on stoutly to run Rocky's Treasure close at this track last month. Doncaster suits him well, he handles the ground and we know he is a proper stayer. Give Me A Copper is in serious order at the moment which is key to his performance. When he is right he is a good horse.

Continues to improve and ground will be perfect

Cheltenham 14:25 - Yala Enki (NON-RUNNER - CHELTENHAM CALLED OFF)

If they do manage to race at Cheltenham conditions will be perfect for Yala Enki who continues to improve, is tough as old boots and has been in top form at home since his latest success in the Portman Cup at Taunton a week ago. The ground is very heavy, he escapes a penalty and a few might drop out if they have the rain that is forecast.