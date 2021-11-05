Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight on Saturday

Joseph O'Brien: Uhtred has best chance yet in Naas opener

Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien discusses his quintet of runners at Naas and says Uhtred has a great chance in the opening race.

Joseph says: "Uhtred won both his starts in bumpers in recent good style back in 2019 and that form has worked out well since. However, he hasn't been the easiest to train and we've confined him to Listed and Graded novice hurdles so far. He has shown a high level of form and this first run in a maiden will give him his best chance yet to win over hurdles. He should improve for the run, but will hopefully take plenty of beating."

No. 15 Uhtred (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 1.98 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

Tony Calvin: Bernardo has lots going for him at Doncaster

Another bumper day of racing on ITV this Saturday with action coming in both codes, and our resident tipster Tony Calvin has five selections for you to consider.

Tony says: "Bernardo O'Reilly probably should have been coming here under a 4lb penalty for winning over 7f at Newmarket last Saturday. He was travelling kindly for Martin Dwyer throughout there but the jockey was content to sit and wait off the pace towards the centre of the track, a tactic which backfired as he then met trouble in running at a crucial stage, and he was harassed by Le Reveur on his outside, before he managed to get clear racing daylight in the closing stages.

"He was only 1 ½ lengths adrift at the line, easily shaping like the best horse in the race. Opportunity missed."

No. 16 (14) Bernardo O'reilly SBK 10/1 EXC 12.5 Trainer: Richard Spencer

Jockey: Martin Dwyer

Age: 7

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 86

Paul Nicholls: Ground to suit Mick Pastor ahead of Wincanton run

Paul Nicholls sends a couple of star novices to Wincanton on Saturday, while he also holds a big chance in the feature handicap chase at Aintree.

Paul says: "Mick Pastor has taken really well to fences, has bags of pace and is now unbeaten in four starts since going chasing. There was a lot to like about the way he cruised home at Newton Abbot in September and he was again impressive at Exeter last time. He should be fine on the ground at Wincanton.."

Kevin Blake: Ainsdale looks well drawn for a big run

After landing a winner over the jumps last week Kevin Blake returns to the Flat for one final time this season.

Kevin says: "This race promises to be run at an above-average pace, with the likeliest pace being primarily drawn in the middle. Of those drawn in that part of the track that are likely to be ridden with a bit of patience, the one that makes the most appeal is the Karl Burke-trained Ainsdale.

No. 2 (5) Ainsdale SBK 11/2 EXC 7.6 Trainer: K. R. Burke

Jockey: Clifford Lee

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

"The four-year-old has been acquitting himself well without winning in stakes company all season and has shown a liking for soft ground. His penultimate start when a close fourth in the Bengough Stakes at Ascot reads well in the context of this race and he shaped there that this less testing six furlongs might suit him even better."

Kate Tracey: Taking on Brewin'upastorm at Aintree

Kate Tracey returns this Saturday to analyse three of the biggest races this weekend at Aintree and Wincanton...

Kate says: "The Murphy yard continue in great form so it'll come as no surprise to anyone to see Brewin'upastorm fulfil the potential connections have always felt he's had. However, should the favourite falter, I think the horse to take advantage is Summerville Boy.

"He's an interesting character is Summerville Boy as he possesses a huge amount of ability yet can be his own worst enemy. Early in his career he had no end of jumping errors in his races- who can forget his bungling of the final flight en route to victory in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle after all."

Ryan Moore on Breeders' Cup Saturday: Love is my best chance of the meeting

Ryan Moore has four rides at Del Mar on Breeders' Cup Saturday and he believes that Love is his best chance of the meeting in the Filly and Mare Turf.

Ryan says: "She may not quite have gone on as we hoped since her reappearance win in the Prince Of Wales's but she has clearly not run a bad race to be placed in a King George and a Juddmonte, and she only got nailed in the final stride trying to give 9lb to a talented 3yo in the Blandford Stakes last time.

"She missed the Arc because of a slight temperature, and Ascot with an unsatisfactory blood count afterwards, but she is obviously fine now and the upside of that is that she comes here a fresh horse. She has to be rated as one of the most likely winners in here, and she is my best chance of the meeting."

"I do respect War Like Goddess and Loves Only You though, and I think the latter is the 2021 form standard-setter on her Sha Tin win back in April. But I am pretty hopeful here."

Breeders' Cup Mile: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Breeders' Cup Mile at Del Mar on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

Timeform say: "Master of The Seas (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle) was beaten just a short head in the 2000 Guineas and has raced only twice since, paying the price for not settling in a red-hot QEII at Ascot three weeks ago. Might not have peaked and will get a well-run race to suit from the inside draw."

No. 1 (1) Master Of The Seas (Ire) Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: -



