Horse Racing Tips: Best bets and ambassador insight for Saturday

Joseph O'Brien: Good chances in Australia, France and Ireland on big Saturday

It's a busy globe-trotting Saturday for Betfair Ambassador Joseph O'Brien with runners in Australia, France and Ireland, including an early start Down Under.

Joseph says: "We've been looking forward to running State Of Rest in the Cox Plate ever since he won the Saratoga Derby in August. We had felt that the track and style of racing would suit him at Saratoga and we were delighted to see him take his form up a level to run out the authoritative winner there. The way he travelled and the gears that he showed there made us think that the Cox Plate would suit him well...

"This looks a tougher race than the Saratoga Derby, but he has been training very well down there and we feel the uniquely configured track will suit him. Even though it's a relatively small field, he's likely to need luck on the day, so hopefully he gets it and runs a big race."

Paul Nicholls: Unbeaten Samarrive best chance at Cheltenham on Saturday

The Betfair ambassador has just the two runners at Cheltenham on Saturday but he'll be hoping one of them can maintain their unbeaten record under the ride of Lorcan Williams.

Paul says: "He is unbeaten in two starts, having won a maiden hurdle at Angers for Gabriel Leenders in December before he was bought by Johnny de la Hey. Samarrive then impressed on his debut for us with a fluent success at Kempton in April ridden by Lorcan Willliams who partners him again in this race for conditional jockeys.

"Samarrive has done really well over the summer and it will be interesting to see how he goes in this big field handicap."

Cheltenham Racing Tips: Kate Tracey's guide to the action on Saturday

We are delighted to have racing expert and broadcaster Kate Tracey on board for the National Hunt season. Kate will be assessing the key weekend action with a race reading angle - kicking off with Cheltenham on Saturday

Kate says: "I hope that Harry Skelton can ride Stepney Causeway with as much restraint on the front-end as possible. This horse has been a revelation since he's been sent forwards in his races where he's won his last four starts after making all. On the face of it, it may look as if Stepney Causeway might also fall victim to being keen on his reappearance start but he is a very different keen to Tritonic.

"This horse ran in a four-runner race at Ayr last time out where he was enthusiastic but by no means uncontrollable on the front-end. Harry Skelton had his hands buried on the horse's withers which settled him nicely. The more racing this horse has, the better he settles so hopefully that trend will continue this season."

Ryan Moore: We have a very smart colt on our hands with Luxembourg

Ryan Moore has six good rides on Vertem Futurity Trophy day at Doncaster including one on the favourite in the feature race, and here he discusses all his afternoon's chances.

Ryan says: "We obviously think Luxembourg (Doncaster, 15:15) is a very good horse, and have high hopes for him here and in the future. I haven't ridden him yet but he confirmed the promise of his Killarney debut win, and more, when winning the Beresford in style last time. There were aspects of that performance that suggested he is still a work in progress but the manner in which he quickened up to put that race to bed told us we have got a very smart colt on our hands.

No. 5 (2) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

"He is meeting horses who have run to a similar level to him here, such as Dewhurst third Bayside Boy, who is probably the standard-setter going into this, but we are obviously hopeful, even if this will be the softest ground he has raced on. I expect my horse to be good."

Timeform: Vertem Futurity Trophy runner-by-runner guide

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3. It's good news for a certain Betfair Ambassador...

Timeform says: "Unbeaten colt who overcame considerable greenness to make a winning debut at Killarney in July and continued Aidan O'Brien's dominance in the Beresford Stakes when following up last time. Very strong in the market on that occasion and there was plenty to like about his dominant performance. By Camelot who won this race so impressively in 2011 and should prove hard to beat."

Saturday Racing Tips: Whiff of a gamble about Tony Calvin's best bet of the day

We have a bumper day of ITV Racing to look forward to on Saturday and in-form tipster Tony Calvin is back with his quartet of selections for you to consider.

Tony says: "Lahore (Doncaster, 16:20) is two from three at this track, he has loads of form on soft, he is fairly shooting down the weights, and ran far better than it looked at York last time, a race in which he was beaten just 3½ lengths, anyway.

"He took a fair bit of rousting that day but was just getting into his stride when interfered with by the winner, who was charging home, going into the final furlong. In the circumstances, I reckon it was a fairly significant hindrance to his finishing effort and placing, and I bet connections were delighted when they saw he was dropped another 3lb for it."