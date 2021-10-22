Paul Nicholls: Unbeaten Samarrive best chance at Cheltenham on Saturday
Betfair ambassador has just the two runners at Cheltenham on Saturday, however he'll be hoping one of them can maintain their unbeaten record under the ride of Lorcan Williams...
Kempton success was impressive
He is unbeaten in two starts, having won a maiden hurdle at Angers for Gabriel Leenders in December before he was bought by Johnny de la Hey. Samarrive then impressed on his debut for us with a fluent success at Kempton in April ridden by Lorcan Willliams who partners him again in this race for conditional jockeys.
Samarrive has done really well over the summer and it will be interesting to see how he goes in this big field handicap.
Rain forecast key for entry
Cheltenham 14:20 - Truckers Lodge
He is a regular at Chepstow where he excels in the mud and he was due to run there a fortnight ago until I withdrew him with the ground drying out. Although he has been dropped a couple of pounds recently I fear he is still too high in the handicap to be competitive.
But he is ready to run and his long term aim is another crack at the Coral Welsh National which he so nearly won in 2019. I hope they have had enough rain at Cheltenham for Truckers Lodge and will check out the going when I get there. If there are any doubts I will pull him out again.
