Vertem Futurity Trophy: Timeform's runner-by-runner guide

Doncaster
Luxembourg is a hot favourite for Aidan O'Brien

Timeform bring you their comprehensive runner-by-runner guide to the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday and pick out their 1-2-3.

"...strongly fancied to remain unbeaten and provide Aidan O'Brien with a tenth win in the final British Group 1 of the season..."

Timeform on Luxembourg

Vertem Futurity Trophy
15:15 Doncaster, Saturday
Live on ITV

1. Bayside Boy (Roger Varian/David Egan)
Smart performer who won minor event at Newbury in July and Champagne Stakes at Doncaster (by head from Reach For The Moon) in September. Creditable two and a half lengths third to Native Trail in Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket last time, doing all of his best work in the finish. Will relish the step up to 1m and this track should suit better, too.

2. Bullet Force (Karl Burke/Rossa Ryan)
Fairly useful performer who won maiden at Musselburgh in August but has been beaten from marks in the low-80s in nurseries the last twice, so has plenty to find on form up considerably in grade.

3. Hannibal Barca (Brian Meehan/Paul Mulrennan)
Well backed on debut and confirmed that promise when winning 10-runner minor event at Salisbury last time by two lengths from Thunder Roar, leading entering final final furlong and staying on well. Will be suited by at least 1m and is open to further improvement.

4. Imperial Fighter (Andrew Balding/David Probert)
Made winning debut in a maiden at Goodwood in July and produced best effort yet when a very good second to Coroebus in Autumn Stakes at Newmarket last time. Has work to do with Royal Patronage on their Acomb form but not ruled out with conditions in his favour.

5. Luxembourg (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)
Unbeaten colt who overcame considerable greenness to make a winning debut at Killarney in July and continued Aidan O'Brien's dominance in the Beresford Stakes when following up last time. Very strong in the market on that occasion and there was plenty to like about his dominant performance. By Camelot who won this race so impressively in 2011 and should prove hard to beat.

6. Mctigue (Jim Bolger/Rory Cleary)
Having his second start when landing a 1m Leopardstown maiden last month, but will need to improve plenty to go close here now stepping into Group 1 company. Stable did win the race 12 months ago, though, and their runners are always respected on these shores.

7. Royal Patronage (Mark Johnston/Jason Hart)
Rangy colt who has improved with each start, winning minor event at Epsom in July and Acomb Stakes at York (by two and a quarter lengths from Imperial Fighter) in August. Completed hat-trick in seven-runner Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket last time by neck from Coroebus, rallying to regain lead on post. Tough and reliable sort who seems sure to make another bold bid from the front.

8. Sissoko (Donnacha O'Brien/Wayne Lordan)
Left debut form behind and was suited by step up in trip when winning 13-runner maiden at the Curragh last time impressively by six lengths from Sun King, leading over a furlong out and powering away. Drops back to a mile now but remains with plenty of potential.


Timeform's Analyst Verdict

LUXEMBOURG looked a hugely exciting prospect when making it 2-2 in the Beresford and is strongly fancied to remain unbeaten and provide Aidan O'Brien with a tenth win in the final British Group 1 of the season. Dewhurst-third Bayside Boy and Royal Lodge winner Royal Patronage can battle it out for the forecast spot.

1. Luxembourg
2. Bayside Boy
3. Royal Patronage

Recommended bets

Back Luxembourg @ 1.991/1 in the Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster on Saturday

