Ryan Moore: We have a very smart colt on our hands with Luxembourg

Good chance on ground he'll like

13:30 - Way To Win

I haven't ridden him before but the expected soft ground looks good news for him, as he posted his best effort to date on that surface when winning at Lingfield in July. He has been dropped 3lb for his Chester run last time too, where he may have had excuses, so I think he has a pretty good chance.

In form and has a solid chance

14:05 - Walhaan

His best form has come on a sounder surface, so he is one that could do with the ground drying out. Three narrow, recent defeats mean he doesn't have any secrets from the handicapper, and he has gone up 2lb for his third at Ascot last time, but he clearly comes here in good form and he has actually run well off higher marks in the past. He has a solid chance.

Ground and return to 1m4f trip should suit

14:40 - Aaddeey

He was hit with a 13lb rise for his wide-margin defeat of Rodrigo Diaz at Newmarket - that was a smart performance given what the second did afterwards - and has struggled a bit since. The handicapper has only dropped him 1lb for his three subsequent defeats but the ground should be okay for him and the return to 1m4f looks a plus, too. And the first-time tongue-tie will hopefully help as well.

Smart colt and I'm expecting him to be good

15:15 - Luxembourg

No. 5 (2) Luxembourg (Ire) SBK 10/11 EXC 2.06 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: -

We obviously think he is a very good horse, and have high hopes for him here and in the future. I haven't ridden him yet but he confirmed the promise of his Killarney debut win, and more, when winning the Beresford in style last time. There were aspects of that performance that suggested he is still a work in progress but the manner in which he quickened up to put that race to bed told us we have got a very smart colt on our hands.

He is meeting horses who have run to a similar level to him here, such as Dewhurst third Bayside Boy, who is probably the standard-setter going into this, but we are obviously hopeful, even if this will be the softest ground he has raced on. I expect my horse to be good.

Needs to improve but the potential is there

15:50 - Deodar

The bare form of his Newbury debut win gives him plenty to find here, notably with form horse Flaming Rib, but the manner in which he won that day gives you plenty of encouragement that he is worth his place in this grade. He did really well to come from off the pace to win on the near rail at Newbury, and the runner-up has done the form no harm despite being beaten twice since. He needs to step up then, but the potential is obviously there.

Has a chance with ground and trip her optimum

16:55 - Areehaa

She has been running well enough and slowly inching down the weights, so she is another who has her chance. The ground is a plus for her, as she has shown her best with ease, and this looks her optimum trip, too.

