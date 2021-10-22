Joseph O'Brien: Good chances in Australia, France and Ireland on big Saturday

Moonee Valley

Training well Down Under and capable of running a big race

07:10 - State Of Rest

We've been looking forward to running State Of Rest in the Cox Plate ever since he won the Saratoga Derby in August. We had felt that the track and style of racing would suit him at Saratoga and we were delighted to see him take his form up a level to run out the authoritative winner there. The way he travelled and the gears that he showed there made us think that the Cox Plate would suit him well.

Thankfully, he came through the very strict and onerous veterinary checks to get on the plane and has passed all the vets down there so far. Such are the level of checks an international horse has to get through to run there these days, it'll feel like a big result just to get him into the starting gates!

This looks a tougher race than the Saratoga Derby, but he has been training very well down there and we feel the uniquely configured track will suit him. Even though it's a relatively small field, he's likely to need luck on the day, so hopefully he gets it and runs a big race.

Saint-Cloud

Big colt set for winnable race

13:33 - Buckaroo

Buckaroo is a horse we've always liked. A big colt that's going to be even better next year, he has been progressing well in his three starts to date. We felt he was unlucky in the KPMG Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown last time, as he never had a chance to open his stride until very late and being bottled up is the last thing a big horse like him needs. For him to only be beaten one-and-a-half lengths was a big effort and we feel he is better than that.

No. 8 (8) Buckaroo Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

He had three Group 1 options this weekend and we feel we've landed him into the most winnable one on paper at least. His dam stayed very well and we think he will too, so the step up to a mile-and-a-quarter should be ok for him. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do.

Galway

Solid chance will be tough to beat

13:20 - Powerful Kieran

Powerful Kieran ran well on his hurdling debut at Ballinrobe and that form looks to give him a solid chance here. Conditions will suit and hopefully he'll be tough to beat.

Looking for improvement after disappointing debut

14:27 - Global Equity

Global Equity was a bit disappointing on her chasing debut at Limerick in July, but she just raced a bit more freely than ideal there. The hope is that she'll settle better here and show good improvement.

Perfect Thunder can make amends

Leopardstown

13:40 - Perfect Thunder and Corky

Perfect Thunder had been impressive when winning a barrier trial at Dundalk and she looked likely to winning racecourse debut at Punchestown last month only to veer left in the closing stages and throw the race away. It came from completely out of the blue and is something we filed into the "just one of those things" folder. The experience should do her good and we are hopeful she will make a bold bid to make amends in this.

Corky is a nice filly that is owned by Peter Savill. She has shown ability at home and while she is probably more so one for next year, we are hoping that she'll show good promise here.

Impressive debut suggest he has a good chance

14:15 - Sir Antonino

Sir Antonino made a lovely racecourse debut at the Curragh last month, finished second to a promising sort in New Energy. That run should bring him on and he looks to have a very good chance in this.

No. 11 (6) Sir Antonino (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Declan McDonogh

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Exciting trio can all compete

15:25 - Snapraeterea, San Andreas and Royal Blend

Snapraeterea has had a very good season, winning twice in Listed company. His best form entitles him to a good chance even with his penalty here, but he'd ideally want more rain and a better draw to maximise his chance. Hopefully he'll run a good race.

San Andreas is the opposite in that the more it dries out, the better his chance. He is another that will have a solid chance on his best form, so hopefully the race goes smoothly for him.

No. 9 (6) San Andreas (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: S. M. Crosse

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

Royal Blend deservedly got off the mark in a maiden at Limerick last time. This is a big step up in class for her, but the potential rewards far outweigh any downside of running her in this, so hopefully she'll acquit herself well. If she were to sneak some black type it would be a huge result.

Duo must move on from disappointments

16:00 - Dilawara and Night Of Romance

Dilawara has been a little bit disappointing so far, but has hinted on more than one occasion that she is capable of winning off this sort of mark if things fall right for her. Hopefully they'll do just that in this, but we'd be more hopeful than confident.

Night Of Romance made a winning start for us in a Racing League contest at Doncaster in August, but has been a little bit disappointing in her two runs since. We feel she is worth a try at this longer trip and it will be interesting to see how she gets on.

Rosmana has a good chance

16:35 - Mazagran and Rosmana

Mazagran made a really promising start for us when winning at Limerick, but hasn't been seen to quite as good effect in his two runs since. We feel he needs plenty of pace in front of him to show him to best effect, so hopefully he'll get it in this.

Rosmana has been shaping well in her last couple of starts and seems to be running into form. She did the best of those that were held up on her latest start at Navan and will hopefully get a better run at them in this contest. She has a good chance.

No. 11 (7) Rosmana (Fr) SBK 9/2 EXC 5.9 Trainer: Joseph Patrick O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: G. P. Halpin

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 82

Angels won't fear big step up

17:10 - Voice Of Angels and Good Heavens

Voices Of Angels made it fourth-time lucky when winning a maiden at Thurles by five lengths earlier this month. We have always felt that she is a stakes filly and are happy to let her take her chance here. It's a big step up in class, but hopefully she'll acquit herself well.

Good Heavens is another that is looking to step up from a wide-margin maiden win into Group 3 company. She is progressing well and we're hopeful that she'll show good improvement.

Two looking to bounce back

17:40 - Jo March and Witham River

Jo March has been a bit disappointing so far and ran well below form last time. She'll need to bounce back to her very best to have a chance of getting off the mark.

Witham River is still a maiden, but has shown enough promise to suggest he can win a race like this. He was a bit disappointing on his most recent outing at Lingfield, but can hopefully bounce back here.