Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Friday 3 April

#10 Propose To Me - R7 Canberra (07:55)

Debut winner around Wagga where she defied a drift in the betting (15-8 out to 5-1) to post a solid figure. That betting drift may hint at her having been far from wound up for that first up assignment and, back to her home track second up, she could be a rapid improver.

#7 Think We're Due - R7 Cranbourne (10:30)

Comes off a strong win from the front around the Valley last time where he set a strong tempo and kept going to run a good overall time for the class. It looks a strong piece of form and he promises to take some catching.

#9 Pariano - R8 Cranbourne (11:00)

Put a couple of plain efforts behind her with a return to form at Sandown last time. There's a bit of depth to this race but a repeat of her figure from last time will go a long way towards winning it.