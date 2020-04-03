To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Menu

Tiger Roll: The Horse Of A Lifetime

Classic Exchange Stories

US Election Betting

Today's Racing Results

Horse Racing Tips

Premier League Reviews

Timeform Australia's SmartPlays: Friday 3 April

Horses preparing to run
Timeform Australia provide their best bets
Join today
View market

Timeform Australia identify the best bets at Canberra and Cranbourne...

"...comes off a strong win from the front around the Valley..."

Timeform on Think We're Due

#10 Propose To Me - R7 Canberra (07:55)

Debut winner around Wagga where she defied a drift in the betting (15-8 out to 5-1) to post a solid figure. That betting drift may hint at her having been far from wound up for that first up assignment and, back to her home track second up, she could be a rapid improver.

#7 Think We're Due - R7 Cranbourne (10:30)

Comes off a strong win from the front around the Valley last time where he set a strong tempo and kept going to run a good overall time for the class. It looks a strong piece of form and he promises to take some catching.

#9 Pariano - R8 Cranbourne (11:00)

Put a couple of plain efforts behind her with a return to form at Sandown last time. There's a bit of depth to this race but a repeat of her figure from last time will go a long way towards winning it.

New on Betting.Betfair – Betslip

You can now bet without leaving Betting.Betfair with our brand new on-site betslip for Exchange markets. You'll see the Exchange back and lay prices at the end of articles - simply login and place your bets as you would do on the main Exchange site.

Recommended bets

#10 Propose To Me – R7 Canberra (07:55)
#7 Think We’re Due – R7 Cranbourne (10:30)
#9 Pariano – R8 Cranbourne (11:00)

Canb (AUS) 3rd Apr (R7 1300m CL1)

Friday 3 April, 7.55am

Market rules

Back Lay
4. Flight Commander
6. Intercontinental
8. Austreet
9. Wicked Willy
10. Propose To Me
12. Gossip
13. Think Music
14. Idee
15. Future Time
17. Metro Missile
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cran (AUS) 3rd Apr (R7 2060m Hcap)

Friday 3 April, 10.30am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Snitzepeg
3. Sam Slick
4. Pelonomena
5. Royal Thunder
6. Think Were Due
7. Converging
8. Viscosity
9. Blue Bear
10. Monaafasah
11. Indiana Lilly
13. Lucente
14. Akhurst
Up
Down

Bet slip

Cran (AUS) 3rd Apr (R8 1000m Hcap)

Friday 3 April, 11.00am

Market rules

Back Lay
1. Reilmartini
3. Seatonic
4. Deep Euphoria
6. Reine Happy
7. I Did It Again
8. Manihi Mischief
9. Pariano
11. Blonde Disposition
13. The General
Up
Down

Bet slip

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Timeform,

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles