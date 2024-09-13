Doncaster St Leger Festival Day Two Tips Cheat Sheet: Best bets and insight for Friday

Expert insight for Day Two of Doncaster St Leger Festival

Tips from Daryl Carter, Mark Milligan, Alan Dudman and more

Ryan Moore's exclusive insight on his rides at Doncaster

Katie Midwinter landed 3 of her 4 tips on Day one...

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets and insight for Doncaster's St Leger Festival Day Two...

Daryl Carter: "Today's good ground should be perfect, and he has lots more to offer yet, while Doncaster's long home straight will suit, and regular rider James Doyle can wind him up from a long way out. On paper, this is a more straightforward assignment than York.

"Subsequent is the clear threat in my book. He has needed a stamina-sapping trip and ground it out at Newmarket last time at the first attempt. He is now a winner of three of his last four starts. I have little doubt he is in a big danger, receiving plenty of weight from Shadow Dance. However, his form is a little suspect. He beat Calvert, who was seven out of the handicap at Newmarket by less than two lengths, and the third Fox Journey was a blatant non-stayer and miles behind the selection at Ripon."

Recommended Bet 13:50 Doncaster - Back Shadow Dance SBK 10/3

Mark Milligan: "The Charlie Appleby/William Buick combination took this 7f two-year-old listed contest with Noble Truth in 2021 and they look to have another strong contender in the shape of Symbol Of Honour. A 600,000 guineas son of Havana Grey, he looked all at sea on debut at Newmarket in May, simply too green to make much of an impact. However, the selection stepped up markedly on his next start, winning a Lingfield maiden in fine style and having several subsequent winners behind him."

Recommended Bet Back Symbol Of Honour SBK 9/4

Daryl Carter: "The Ger Lyons runner was poorly drawn at York in stall 16, and it wasn't until the second furlong that he tacked over to the near side group with his rider, finally acknowledging the track bias. His rider left it late to make this move, but he was a big eye-catcher, manoeuvring through runners and chasing down the well-drawn winner, only to fail by a neck.

"That looks like some of the strongest form on offer today and is undoubtedly the best speed figure in the race. With a more conventional set-up today and Colin Keane over for the ride, he looks like a Group winner in waiting."

Recommended Bet 15:00 Doncaster - Back Magnum Force SBK 11/4

Ryan Moore: "I'm not sure why he was disappointing in the Lonsdale Cup at York but he was good in the Ormonde and we want another look at him over the trip. Sweet William and Gregory set a decent level of form coming into the race and are rightly at the head of the market."

Recommended Bet Point Lonsdale SBK 4/1

Mark Milligan: "This daughter of Sea The Stars cost a few quid (200,000 guineas) and I'm sure connections would have had higher hopes than her simply being an 82-rated handicapper given that purchase price.

"She could still be well treated from her present mark and it's a big plus that Jamie Spencer is in the plate once again. I'm expecting another one of his trademark patient rides, and hopefully he gets this filly settled and in a nice rhythm once again before unleashing her late on."

Recommended Bet Back Miss Alpilles SBK 7/2

Ryan Moore: "Was beaten a little over 6l by the promising Ger Lyons filly, Red Letter, on her debut at the Curragh then went to the Convivial at York and gave a decent account of herself against the colts in a very warm maiden. We were drawn on the wing there which is never ideal. As ever, there are several well-bred unexposed 2-year-olds in here, but she is back in against her own sex and will give a good account of herself."

Recommended Bet Whirl SBK 10/3

Katie Midwinter: "Charlie Johnston-trained colt Shazani is a lively each-way contender at a big price in the penultimate race on Friday's card at Doncaster. He showed promise on his most recent run, suggesting a mark of 77 is lenient, and a rating from which he can make the frame in this competitive heat.

"On debut at York he failed to make an impression, but had excuses having been loose before the off when sent off at 25/1. It was a race worth putting a line through and he was able to show significant improvement when fourth at odds of 150/1 on his reappearance at Ripon, five-and-a-half-lengths behind Loom, with Artagnan in second, and subsequent winner Art Design in third."