Doncaster St Leger Day 2 Tips: Mark Milligan with three to back on Friday

Varian runner can land the first

Godolphin to land listed prize once again

Spencer to deliver filly late in final ITV race

It's highly likely that Shadow Dance will need to improve again to defy top weight in the this handicap over the St Leger trip, but I suspect that's a distinct possibility as he steps up to this distance for the first time.

Roger Varian's four-year-old was a winner on handicap debut last season and shaped as if the run was needed when highly tried in the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap at Royal Ascot on his seasonal return.

He put that run behind him when finishing runner-up at Ripon on his next start despite shaping as if he wasn't entirely at home on the undulations of that track.

The selection made no mistake last time out, winning a competitive York handicap in the style of one who could well have more to come, having to switch for a run but staying on well to get up in the final 50 yards.

The galloping nature of the Knavesmire suited Shadow Dance much better than Ripon, and Doncaster looks ideal for one who could well have even more to offer as his stamina gets drawn out further.

Recommended Bet Back Shadow Dance SBK 10/3

The Charlie Appleby/Godolphin combination took this 7f two-year-old listed contest with Noble Truth in 2021 and they look to have another strong contender in the shape of Symbol Of Honour.

A 600,000 guineas son of Havana Grey, he looked all at sea on debut at Newmarket in May, simply too green to make much of an impact.

However, the selection stepped up markedly on his next start, winning a Lingfield maiden in fine style and having several subsequent winners behind him.

Sent off just 6/17.00 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot on the back of that win, Symbol Of Honour ran a fine race to finish sixth of 22 there, and that form sets a decent standard for these to aim at.

He's also been gelded since that run and could eke out a bit more improvement with that in mind.

The main danger looks to be Jonquil, trained by the soon-to-retire Sir Michael Stoute.

This Juddmonte-owned colt made a winning debut at Sandown last month and is open to plenty of progression, though the time was nothing flash and it's a bit of a guess at this stage as to whether he's up to this test quite so soon.

Recommended Bet Back Symbol Of Honour SBK 9/4

The final ITV race on Friday is an interesting 1m 4f fillies' handicap and the improving Cabrera looks sure to be a warm order.

Whether she deserves to be quite as short as the currently available 13/82.63 remains to be seen, particularly as she produced her best effort on Timeform ratings last time over a two-furlong longer trip than that she faces here.

I'm going to take her on with the Ed Walker-trained Miss Alpilles, who showed improved form herself when taking a Haydock handicap last time, the addition of a hood and Jamie Spencer in the saddle for the first time allowing her to settle better than previously.

This daughter of Sea The Stars cost a few quid (200,000 guineas) and I'm sure connections would have had higher hopes than her simply being an 82-rated handicapper given that purchase price.

She could still be well treated from her present mark and it's a big plus that Spencer is in the plate once again.

I'm expecting another one of his trademark patient rides, and hopefully he gets this filly settled and in a nice rhythm once again before unleashing her late on.