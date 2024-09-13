Ryan Moore: Jonquil looks a talented colt among my four on Day 2 at Doncaster
Ryan Moore has a further four rides on the second day of Doncaster's St Leger Festival and here the Betfair Ambassador talks exclusively about the chances of each...
-
3yo allowance and drop back in trip no issue for East India Dock
-
Jonquil looks a talented colt for Sir Michael Stoute
-
Hoping Point Lonsdale can bounce back from poor York run
13:50 - East India Dock
He came good last time out at Goodwood after being unlucky the run before that at the same track in August. This looks a better race with York winner, Shadow Dance, in here. The 3yo gets in off 8st10lbs here and the drop back to 1m6f shouldn't be an issue.
14:25 - Jonquil
He showed a really good attitude and quickened nicely to win on debut for me at Sandown last month. That was a very pleasing performance considering it was a rough passage in parts and he should come on for the experience. This is a typically competitive renewal of the Flying Scotsman and a step up in class but he's a talented colt and I'm looking forward to riding him.
15:35 - Point Lonsdale
I'm not sure why he was disappointing in the Lonsdale Cup at York but he was good in the Ormonde and we want another look at him over the trip. Sweet William and Gregory set a decent level of form coming into the race and are rightly at the head of the market.
16:45 - Whirl
Was beaten a little over 6l by the promising Ger Lyons filly, Red Letter, on her debut at the Curragh then went to the Convivial at York and gave a decent account of herself against the colts in a very warm maiden. We were drawn on the wing there which is never ideal. As ever, there are several well-bred unexposed 2-year-olds in here, but she is back in against her own sex and will give a good account of herself.
Timeform Verdict
14:25 - Jonquil
Symbol of Honour sets the standard in the Flying Scotsman on his effort in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, where he was beaten just a length, but it wasn't a strong renewal of that Group 2 event, and Jonquil has the potential to improve past that rival.
The Sir Michael Stoute-trained colt is bred in the purple and he did well to make a winning debut at Sandown a fortnight ago, overcoming both inexperience and trouble in-running to narrowly prevail from a couple of other well-bred, promising newcomers.
He looked one of the less mature in the preliminaries, too, suggesting that he will take a big step forward for that initial experience, and it is interesting that connections pitch him straight into listed company given he represents a trainer who can often take a patient approach.
