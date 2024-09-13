Doncaster St Leger Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's four bets on Friday from 7/4 to 12/1

Progressive East India Dock can win again

Magnum is a real Force in the Group 2

Former winner Coltrane can return to form in the Doncaster Cup

Shazani is value at double-figure odds

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Progressive gelding East India Dock has come into his own over the staying trips this season, finishing a length-and-a-half behind St Leger contender Wild Waves on his first start over further than a mile-and-three-quarters, before being beaten a neck when first attempting two-miles at Goodwood.

He returned to the winners' enclosure with an impressive four-and-a-half-length victory over Calling The Wind when last seen, appearing very well-handicapped in the hands of 5lb Jack Doughty, when in receipt of masses of weight from the runner-up.

Given a rise of 6lbs for the victory, this son of Golden Horn is still on an upward trajectory and could be capable of improving beyond his current mark, still unexposed in a contest of this nature.

Trained by the in-form James Fanshawe, East India Dock has Ryan Moore in the saddle, who could guide him to back-to-back victories, now dropping back in trip. He looks capable of showing further progression on only his eleventh career start, and remains on a workable mark from 90.

Recommended Bet Back East India Dock in the 13:50 at Doncaster SBK 7/4

Irish-raider Magnum Force appears the one to beat in the Group Two Flying Childers Stakes, despite needing to reverse form with Tropical Storm. When the pair met in the Listed Roses Stakes at the York Ebor Festival, Tropical Storm narrowly prevailed to deny the quick-finishing Magnum Force, who made up plenty of ground in the closing stages.

The Ger Lyons-trained Mehmas colt came into the race on the back of a maiden win at Cork, in which he beat a field including subsequent winner Lightning Bear. Sent off at odds of 9/25.50 at York, he travelled into the race well but struggled for a clear run in the final couple of furlongs, before showing a great turn of foot to thunder home once daylight appeared.

Although Tropical Storm performed well on the day and had previously shown a good level of form, notably when second in the Group Two Norfolk Stakes, Magnum Force may perhaps have been the best horse on the day, and a reversal in form looks likely if he is able to replicate that finishing kick in the final stages.

In the hands of Colin Keane, Magnum Force is the one to beat. He makes plenty of appeal at odds of 5/23.50.

Recommended Bet Back Magnum Force in the 15:00 at Doncaster SBK 5/2

Likeable seven-year-old Coltrane hasn't been at his best in recent runs when failing to feature in both the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and the Goodwood Cup, but he is better than he has shown in his previous two outings.

He proved he still retains ability when winning the Group Three Sagaro Stakes, beating Caius Chorister, Sweet William, Trueshan, and Quickthorn, and if he can return to that level, in familiar surroundings, he represents great value at the prices.

A former winner of this race two years ago, when beating Trueshan by a neck, the gelding has proven himself at the track and has previously beaten some of his main rivals in this field.

The trip and conditions should suit, and the Andrew Balding team, as well as Oisin Murphy, are in good form.

For a horse that has just fallen short of winning a Group One in the past, a price of 9/110.00 is generous. He has little to find on ratings, with his mark dropped 5lb to 112 from season opener, and, although he must bounce back from two disappointing efforts, he may prove worth sticking with.

Recommended Bet Back Coltrane in the 15:35 at Doncaster SBK 9/1

Charlie Johnston-trained colt Shazani is a lively each-way contender at a big price in the penultimate race on Friday's card at Doncaster. He showed promise on his most recent run, suggesting a mark of 77 is lenient, and a rating from which he can make the frame in this competitive heat.

On debut at York he failed to make an impression, but had excuses having been loose before the off when sent off at 25/126.00. It was a race worth putting a line through and he was able to show significant improvement when fourth at odds of 150/1151.00 on his reappearance at Ripon, five-and-a-half-lengths behind Loom, with Artagnan in second, and subsequent winner Art Design in third.

The son of Dark Angel landed his maiden at Hamilton, skipping away from his rivals to finish in the clear over 6f, and has since been seen at Goodwood and York on good to firm ground, that may have been quicker than desired. He was much more impressive on heavy at Hamilton when last seen, touched off by the progressive Our Mighty Mo, who represents a good level of form.

Although the ground is unlikely to be testing here, it will be slower than the conditions he has faced during August, which should suit over this trip.

Receiving 10lbs from likely favourite Artagnan here, with three-and-a-half-lengths to find on Ripon form, when the pair met on level weights, Shazani represents more value at the prices, and could outrun his odds once again.

Jockey Connor Beasley has a decent record at the track, having ridden plenty of winners there in the past, and Shazani could prove worth siding with at double-figure odds of 12/113.00.