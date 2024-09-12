Doncaster St Leger Festival Tips: Katie Midwinter's four bets on Thursday

Ghost Run represents value at the prices

Desert Flower can remain unbeaten

Consistent Intrusively makes plenty of appeal

Yaroogh can bounce back to form

A daughter of Kameko, out of Pivotal mare Bewitchment, Ghost Run makes plenty of appeal from a mark of 80 in this 6 1⁄2 f nursery handicap.

The filly, who fetched £85,000 as a yearling, made a promising start when fifth at 18/119.00 on debut, staying on well from the rear of the field having shown greenness and inexperience in her first career start. She finished a length ahead of now 106 rated Celandine, who has since won three races including a Listed Newmarket contest and, most recently, the Group Two Lowther Stakes.

Ghost Run was unable to build on her opening run when reappearing at Thirsk, but improved plenty to break her maiden at Newbury, beating Glamour Show and Cressida Wildes, who were in second and third respectively, both of whom have shown a useful level of form since.

Trained by Andrew Balding, the filly was only three-lengths behind 95-rated Magic Mild, with subsequent winners It Ain't Two and Art Design behind filling the places, when fourth on her penultimate start, shaping with promise despite being drawn on the wrong side of the track.

She managed eighth in the highly competitive Goffs Premier Yearling Stakes at the Ebor Festival when last seen, finishing ahead of Our Mighty Mo, a winner since.

A mark of 80 appears lenient in comparison with some of her rivals who are yet to show the same level of form as this filly, who is a half-sister to dual Listed winner and Group Three placed, Nymphadora.

Both her trainer and jockey, Oisin Murphy, have an excellent record at the track this year, with the latter boasting a 36 percent strike-rate here. This further enhances the claims of this promising filly, who looks well-treated on her current mark, and could have a part to play in this competitive race.

Recommended Bet Back Ghost Run E/W in the 13:50 at Doncaster SBK 10/1

In the Weatherbys £300,000 2-Y-O Stakes, Intrusively, a colt by Territories who had been running consistently well in defeat before recording his maiden victory at odds of 1/81.12 at Nottingham when last seen, holds strong claims of recording successive wins.

On debut, he finished half-a-length second to subsequent Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City, who beat a field including recent Gimcrack Stakes winner Cool Hoof Luke to win his Group Two in good fashion. He then finished third at Haydock before being beaten by promising colt Stratusnine at Ayr.

The Ed Bethell-trained colt placed at odds of 40/141.00 in the Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, beaten a length-and-a-quarter by the impressive Black Forza, with The Strikin Viking, a previous second in the Group Two Railway Stakes, in second, and that level of form puts him among the leading contenders in this valuable race.

His consistency makes him a reliable choice, and, with the yard recording a 36 percent win-rate at the track this year, and Rossa Ryan, a jockey who has enjoyed plenty of success this season, in the saddle, he holds strong claims.

Although likely favourite Camille Pissarro, a 1,250,000gns yearling, demands respect for the formidable partnership of Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore, he has a bit to prove following a disappointing effort when last seen. He has been beaten as favourite in three of his five starts, and could only manage eleventh when head of the market at 4/15.00 in the Coventry Stakes.

Intrusively makes the most appeal at the prices as he has shown a high level form against talented opponents. He could still be capable of showing further improvement and can build momentum now following his first career success.

Recommended Bet Back Intrusively in the 14:25 at Doncaster SBK 4/1

In the Group Two May Hill Stakes, unbeaten Godolphin filly Desert Flower sets the standard as she seeks a third successive victory for Charlie Appleby.

The daughter of Night Of Thunder, out of four-time Group Two winner Promising Run, is well-bred with plenty of class in her pedigree, and is a half-sister to Group Three winner Aablan. She has looked an exciting prospect in two starts and is among the leading fancies for next year's 1000 Guineas.

On debut, she beat the reopposing Flight by three-and-a-quarter-lengths, despite showing signs of inexperience. She appeared to improve the further she went, suggesting a step up to a mile would suit. Over 7f once again on her following start, she was sent off as the 1/41.25 favourite, making a significant impression when winning by six-and-a-half-lengths, despite again shaping as if she would be capable of further improvement with the benefit of experience.

There appears to be plenty more to come from her, as she hasn't yet been fully tested. This mile trip should be perfect for her on pedigree and, although she faces her toughest task yet, she is unexposed and looks ready for the challenge of stepping into Group company.

She looks the most exciting filly in the field, and could put in another mesmerising performance under William Buick.

Recommended Bet Back Desert Flower in the 15:00 at Doncaster SBK 5/4

William Haggas-trained Yaroogh should be forgiven for a disappointing effort in Group Three company when last seen, and can bounce back now dropped in class. He sets the standard with two wins to his name, including a maiden victory when a length clear of subsequent Superlative Stakes second, Seagulls Eleven, now rated 105.

He struggled over 5f when sent off at 10/111.00 on debut, but showed plenty of improvement on his following start in soft ground at Haydock, before recording back-to-back wins on his follow up at Kempton.

On the form of his victories, he sets the standard in this field and show significant improvement on slower ground here. A son of Dubawi, the colt is out of 7f winner Lawahed, a half-sister to Group Two winner Quddwah.

There is enough class in his pedigree to suggest he could improve beyond an opening mark of 90, and given he has won on soft in the past, the forecast rain shouldn't hinder him. The yard are in good form currently, as is jockey Tom Marquand, and they can team up to land the victory with this promising colt in this 7f contest.