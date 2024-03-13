Cheltenham Festival Day 2 Cheat Sheet: Tipster naps and ambassador insight for Wednesday

Paul Nicholls and Rachael Blackmore Day 2 runners

Day 2 Cheltenham Festival tips from Tony Calvin, Daryl Carter, Kevin Blake and more

Betfair tipsters recommend their best bets while our ambassadors provide exclusive insight for day 2 of the 2024 Cheltenham Festival.

Read from our experts and decide how to use your free racing multiple on Wednesday.

No. 7 Predators Gold (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 13 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: D. E. Mullins

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"There are betting angles throughout the week, and Predators Gold -11/43.75 W/O Ballyburn on the Betfair Sportsbook - looks like a good way to get the day off to a winning start.

"Ballyburn is the highest-rated Novice coming into the Novice Hurdles, and his formlines are now hard-proven after Slade Steel's Supreme victory, and I don't want to take him on.

"Predators Gold is the clear next best. Ile Atlantique surely doesn't want another furlong, having been collared late by Reading Tommy Wrong in the Lawlors Of Naas. He has now been beaten at 1.11, 1.64, and 1.01 in three of his last four outings, and that's enough for me to take him on with one that finds under pressure.

Back Predators Gold W/O Favourite @ 11/43.75 Bet here

No. 4 Monty's Star (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"This is a long-term love affair as to me Monty's Star has looked an ideal candidate for this race for over a year. He is particularly big, huge in fact, and has always looked the type to make into a better staying chaser than anything else.

"I have been delighted with his jumping technique in his two starts over fences to date, with him showing great athleticism for a horse of his size and essentially making jumping fences look very easy. His trainer felt that running him close to Cheltenham last year took the edge off him, so it was very much the plan to send him to this race off just two runs over fences."

Back Monty's Star @ 6/17.00 Bet here

No. 21 Doddiethegreat (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 11.5 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 132

"Doddiethegreat looked very unlikely to get into the race last week but he is a huge player now.

"Unbeaten in two bumper starts, he comes in here after just four outings over hurdles, and among those was a second to the Imperial Cup winner Go Dante here in December and a staying-on fourth on heavy ground over 2m in the Betfair Hurdle last time. That's tasty handicap form.

"The step back up in trip should suit this 2m5f winner, and I'd be surprised and disappointed if he doesn't rate a fair bit higher than 132 under these conditions.

"Again, the stable form worries me at this stage - it has to - but I'd have him as favourite in here."

Back Doddiethegreat E/W @ 7/18.00 Bet here

No. 2 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

"Captain Guinness has been in really good order at home. He had a heart issue at Christmas, so he was disappointing there, but he ran much better at the Dublin Racing Festival when he finished third behind El Fabiolo.

"He was great in winning the Fortria Chase on his debut this season. I think that that was one of the best run of his career to date, and I think that he is back to that sort of form again now.

"He was second in the Champion Chase last year, he was well beaten by the winner Energumene, but he ran well to finish second. He's probably a horse that people have forgotten about a little bit, because of his below par run at Leopardstown at Christmas, but there was a reason for that, and I think that he can run a big race here."

Captain Guinness @ 12/113.00 Bet here

No. 7 Foxy Jacks (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland

Jockey: Gavin Peter Brouder

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"I generally pass on gimmick races but couldn't get away from Foxy Jacks price here. This horse appears to be thriving of late.

"He has won a Midlands National and placed in a Kerry National in the last year. He won over this course and distance in November beating a cross country specialist in Latenightpass. That was the first time in three runs he managed to get around this course.

"Hopefully he's getting the hang of it. Of course there are negatives. His jockey can't claim here, ideally the horse might want better ground though taxing conditions will bring his bottomless stamina into play, and he's up against higher rated horses in a conditions race. He's not rated that far below them mind you and just seems overpriced to me."

Back Foxy Jacks @ 18.017/1 Bet here

No. 3 Maskada (Fr) SBK 17/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 150

"Maskada looks rock solid again after winning this race last year. He is 8lbs higher this year but won by 6 lengths and has run in some hot races this year of a similar mark. Obviously likes it here and conditions will suit, expecting a big run."

Back Maskada @ 7/18.00 Bet here

No. 16 Teeshan (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

"Teeshan came with a big reputation after winning his Point-to-Point in Ireland but took a while to acclimatise before his striking debut for us at Exeter. He has gone the right way since then and at this stage I feel he is just a bit sharper and more forward than Quebecois."

Back Teeshan @ 7/18.00 Bet here

