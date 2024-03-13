Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Stay Away Fay is one of my best chances this week

Cheekpieces should sharpen up Stay Away Fay

Teeshan leads Champion Bumper trio

No. 6 Stay Away Fay (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He has taken really well to fences this season and returns to the scene of his great victory in the Albert Bartlett Hurdle a year ago. He is a relentless galloper who stays all day and brings smart form to the table. I'm putting on cheekpieces for the first time to sharpen him up a little bit because he has always been a bit behind the bridle. He was very good in his little bit of work on Monday morning and I couldn't be happier with him.

No. 6 Farland (Ire) SBK 66/1 EXC 90 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He has a huge engine, showed a lot of promise in a competitive bumper at Punchestown in the spring and won tidily at Fakenham. His jockey Freddie Gingell knows him well as he rides him a fair bit at home. But I wouldn't want the ground to turn any softer for Farland.

No. 11 Quebecois (Fr) SBK 22/1 EXC 30 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Lorcan Williams

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

It's hard to split Quebecois and Teeshan in their homework, they are both lovely horses who made an impression when dominating their bumpers at Exeter. Quebecois continues to please and has a bright future. They both look great and, just like Captain Teague a year ago, I will be delighted if they finish in the first five or six. Anything better than that will be a bonus.

No. 16 Teeshan (Ire) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He came with a big reputation after winning his Point-to-Point in Ireland but took a while to acclimatise before his striking debut for us at Exeter. He has gone the right way since then and at this stage I feel he is just a bit sharper and more forward than Quebecois.

Paul's Best Chance at Cheltenham on Day 2 - Stay Away Fay

"He is one of my best chances of the week"

Timeform's view on Paul Nicholls' best chance on Wednesday

Stay Away Fay - 14:10 Cheltenham

Last season's gritty Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle winner Stay Away Fay has taken well to chasing this season, winning his first two starts before running creditably to finish third against more experienced rivals outside of novice company in the Cotswold Chase here in January.

A steady pace on decent ground in the Cotswold probably didn't place enough emphasis on stamina for Stay Away Fay who ought to be well suited by the more testing conditions at Cheltenham on Wednesday. He's a big player in the Brown Advisory, though could be up against a top-notch rival in Fact To File who may just have the edge.

