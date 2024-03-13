Rachael Blackmore Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Captain Guinness can run a big race

Big run expected from Captain Guinness in Champion Chase

Gold Cup winner Minella Indo can run a big race

No. 4 Monty's Star (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I am really looking forward to riding Monty's Star in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase on Wednesday.

He was good in winning his beginners' chase on New Year's Eve at Punchestown. His jumping was very good, and that will be a big asset here. He's bred for it too, he's a half-brother to Monalee, who finished second in this race in 2018.

It's a small enough field this year, but it's still a very good race. Fact To File looked good at Leopardstown last time and his times were impressive. Stay Away Fay is last year's Albert Bartlett Hurdle winner, and he ran really well in the Cotswold Chase last time. But we couldn't be happier with our lad, he travelled over well and hopefully he can go one better than his brother did.

No. 1 Ballyadam (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 147

Ballyadam always puts up a good performance, and I hope that he can put up another one here in the Coral Cup.

He has run four times at Cheltenham, and he has never been out of the first five. He went back over fences during the summer, he won his beginners' chase at Wexford in July and, after a short break, he ran well last time in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdle at Leopardstown over almost three miles on heavy ground.

Back in trip here and back on better ground, hopefully he can run another good race.

No. 2 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 20 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Captain Guinness has been in really good order at home. He had a heart issue at Christmas, so he was disappointing there, but he ran much better at the Dublin Racing Festival when he finished third behind El Fabiolo.

He was great in winning the Fortria Chase on his debut this season. I think that that was one of the best run of his career to date, and I think that he is back to that sort of form again now.

He was second in the Champion Chase last year, he was well beaten by the winner Energumene, but he ran well to finish second. He's probably a horse that people have forgotten about a little bit, because of his below par run at Leopardstown at Christmas, but there was a reason for that, and I think that he can run a big race here.

No. 10 Minella Indo (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Minella Indo ran really well in the cross-country race at Cheltenham in December. That was a handicap, and he was giving weight away to all his rivals, but he took to the fences really well and he put up a really good performance.

I can't wait to ride him over the course again now. This is not a handicap, so he doesn't have to give weight away. He's a Gold Cup winner and he loves Cheltenham. He has run at the Festival five times, he has won twice and he has finished second twice.

This is a really good renewal of the Cross-Country Chase, and he doesn't have as much experience over the course as some of his rivals do, but he jumped the obstacles great the last day, and I hope that he can run another big race.

No. 1 Dancing On My Own (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 40 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 156

Dancing On My Own has to carry a lot of weight in the Grand Annual, but his achievements warrant a big weight.

He obviously likes it at Cheltenham, he was very good in winning there in October, and he has been in good order at home. This is going to be a competitive race, the Grand Annual always is, and soft ground wouldn't be ideal, so hopefully it will dry out a little before the second last race on Wednesday, and hopefully he can run well.

No. 22 Junta Marvel (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 27 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

I have picked up the ride on Junta Marvel in the Champion Bumper for Willie Mullins. Willie has plenty of runners in the race, but they all go there with chances and it's great to pick up a ride for him here.

Junta Marvel is a Masked Marvel mare who won her two bumpers last spring, one on yielding ground and one on soft ground, so she shouldn't have an issue with the ground. She beat Bioluminescence on her debut, which was a good performance, Bioluminescence won a Grade 3 mares' novice hurdle at Limerick there on Sunday. I'm looking forward to riding her.

Timeform's view on Rachael Blackmore's best chance on Wednesday

Junta Marvel - 17:30 Cheltenham

Minella Indo, the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner, has strong claims in the much calmer waters of the Cross Country Chase.

However, Blackmore may have to wait for that ride as the cross-country course is subject to a morning inspection and may be moved to Friday's card. Even in the event of a postponement Blackmore still has some interesting rides to look forward to, including Junta Marvel in the bumper.

Junta Marvel, one of nine contenders for Willie Mullins, hasn't been seen since winning a mares' bumper at the Punchestown Festival last spring but the form of that contest allied with her 7 lb sex allowance places her at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and means she should not be underestimated on her return.

