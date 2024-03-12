Today's Horse Racing Tips: Edwardstone at 9.0 is a good bet for Brendan Duke on Day 2

Four Exchange Win bets from 7.0 6/1 to 19.5

Edwardstone can see off a talented El Fabiolo

Bet safely at the Cheltenham Festival - read more here

Serial Winners Fund - We're paying £10k for every Rachael Blackmore winner at Cheltenham

No. 4 Monty's Star (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 7.8 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

A race of some depth despite a relatively small field. A case can be made for all 6 runners. I'll have to put something on Monty's Star.

Could be a case of heart ruling head. I'd be surprised if a better looking horse runs this week. He has come a fair way in his brief career.

The Albert Bartlett was a bit much last year but he always looked a chaser in the making. He has jumped particularly well in both career runs over fences. A five length defeat of the talented Three Card Brag last time out reads well.

Henry De Bromhead has a knack of peaking horses for this meeting. He purposely kept Monty fresh for this assignment. While the horse tends to be held up in races, it wouldn't surprise me if he's ridden more forcefully here.

Stamina looks assured, and he can test the jumping technique of the opposition.

Back (1pt) Monty's Star Win 14:10 @ 7.26/1 Bet here

No. 1 Ballyadam (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 9

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 147

In Henry De Bromhead we trust. Ballyadam looks a little overpriced in this typically competitive renewal of the Coral Cup.

This horse has performed well at the last three Festivals. He arrives here off the back of a solid effort at the Leopardstown Christmas meeting. He was a little unlucky when fifth in last year's County Hurdle. Would have finished closer but for late interference. That run came of a mark of 148.

The handicapper gives him a chance off 147 here. The extra distance of this race seems sure to suit. I will cover my win bet in the 4 place market.

Back (1pt) Ballyadam Win 14:50 @ 19.018/1 Bet here

No. 3 Edwardstone SBK 6/1 EXC 9.8 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

El Fabiolo is a worthy favourite. Unbeaten over fences despite not always respecting the obstacles. As the betting suggests, he'll probably win. I will chance a few quid on Edwardstone all the same.

I backed him in last year's renewal. A dismal performance from this reliable sort came as some shock. This season wasn't really going to plan either until a change in tactics last time out in Newbury.

He jumped out in front, pinged every fence and left some talented horses floundering in his wake. There is likely to be competition for the lead here. Elixir De Nutz and Gentleman De Mee like to get on with things. That's no harm.

A strong pace should place greater emphasis on accurate jumping. If El Fabiolo makes a couple if mistakes, it's just possible that Edwardstone could get away from him on this tight track. I will cover my win bet in the place market.

Back (1pt) Win Edwardstone 15:30 @ 9.08/1 Bet here

No. 7 Foxy Jacks (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 16.5 Trainer: M. F. Morris, Ireland

Jockey: Gavin Peter Brouder

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

I generally pass on gimmick races but couldn't get away from Foxy Jack's price here. This horse appears to be thriving of late.

He has won a Midlands National and placed in a Kerry National in the last year. He won over this course and distance in November beating a cross country specialist in Latenightpass. That was the first time in three runs he managed to get around this course.

Hopefully he's getting the hang of it. Of course there are negatives. His jockey can't claim here, ideally the horse might want better ground though taxing conditions will bring his bottomless stamina into play, and he's up against higher rated horses in a conditions race. He's not rated that far below them mind you and just seems overpriced to me.

Back (1pt) Foxy Jacks Win 16:10 @ 18.017/1 Bet here

No. 21 Fleur Au Fusil (Fr) SBK 14/1 EXC 18 Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: Miss Josephine Townend

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Another race I usually pass on but again the lure of a big price proved too much. Fleur Au Fusil has proven quite the drama queen in just two career starts.

She was very free when making a winning debut in Naas. I half thought Jody Townend got run away with when making a huge mid race move. She did the same thing when stepped up in class at the Dublin Racing Festival. Despite running in such an inefficient manner, she managed to win again.

The chances are that this strapping mare won't get away with those antics here. However, if she did settle in this big field scenario, there's clearly a big engine to unleash. A first time hood may also assist the jockey in harnessing her talents.

Back (1pt) Fleur Au Fusil 17:30 @ 18.5 Bet here

Racing... Only Bettor Day 2 Tips - watch here!